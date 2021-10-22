Voters must sign their ballot to have it counted, Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross is reminding citizens.
The Elections Division has received a number of ballots with return envelopes that were not signed, he said. The office will be sending mailed notices to people who did not sign their ballot, he added.
Ballots were mailed to registered voters on Oct. 15. All voters should have received their ballot by now, Ross said.
Anyone who has not yet received a ballot should contact the county Elections Division. The office phone number is 509-574-1340.
