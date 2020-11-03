Yakima County voters favored the Republican candidates in both the presidential and gubernatorial election, preliminary results on election night showed.
President Donald Trump won 21,499 votes in the initial Yakima County count Tuesday night, for 50.6% of the vote, compared to 47.5% of the vote for Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.
In the race for governor, Republican candidate Loren Culp garnered 22,872 votes in Yakima County compared to incumbent Jay Inslee’s 19,374. Culp had 54% of the vote among Yakima County voters.
Inslee secured a third term Tuesday and Biden is projected to have won Washington's 12 electoral votes in the race for president, according to the Associated Press. The state hasn't voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1984, when Ronald Reagan won the state.