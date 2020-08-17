A Sunnyside proposal to fund road improvements with a new sales tax is passing in the latest election results, with certification set Tuesday.
Voter turnout among the 120,947 registered voters in the county was 44.2% as of the most recent preliminary count – far higher than any election in the last 10 years. In the last decade, the prior highest turnout was in 2010 with 37.8%. The lowest was in 2017 with 24.4% voter turnout.
A total of 53,458 Yakima County ballots from the Aug. 4 primary have been counted as of Friday.
With the latest unofficial count Friday, a Sunnyside ballot measure asking voters whether to increase local sales tax to fund transportation improvement projects was passing, with 754 votes in favor, or 51.8% of the vote. The measure needs 50% plus one to pass.
In the 14th District, incumbent state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, who was running unopposed, will likely share the November ballot with White Salmon write-in Democrat Devin Kuh. To make the ballot, Kuh needs 1% of the vote, which is spread across counties: Klickitat, Skamania, Yakima, and a small portion of Clark.
Across the three counties, there were a collective 2,193 write-in votes out of 31,088. They accounted for more than 7% of the vote. In Yakima County, there were 1,080 write-in votes as of Friday, or 5.2% of the vote.