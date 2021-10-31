Tuesday is the deadline to turn in ballots for this fall’s local election.
Voters in Yakima County will decide the fate of tax-related ballot measures and elect officials to the county commission, city councils, school boards and more in the Nov. 2 general election.
Turnout was 14.7% as of Friday, according to the Yakima County Auditor's Office. That compares with the 2019 election, when the turnout the Friday before the election was 15.5%, and final turnout came in at 34.26%, according to information from the Auditor’s Office.
As of Friday, turnout was lowest in Yakima Council District 2 with 5% of ballots returned. Turnout was 11.9% in District 4 and 23.5% in District 6.
Ballots can be returned in red county drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday, though election officials suggest not waiting until the last minute. Ballots can be dropped in the mail, too, but must be postmarked by Tuesday. A stamp is not needed.
Find drop box locations at VoteWA.gov. People also can use that website to see if their ballot has been received by the county elections office.
More information on ballot measures and candidates can be found in the online voter guide and at yakimaherald.com.
