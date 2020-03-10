The Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call.
All votes in Washington state are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, and the state counts a significant amount on the day of the election.
But once that first update is released, election officials only provide an update once a day until all the late-arriving ballots are counted.
In the first batch of results released late Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are essentially tied — with each claiming about 33% of the roughly 1 million counted votes.
In Yakima County
Yakima County Democrats favored Bernie Sanders in Tuesday’s presidential primary, with 33% of the vote, compared to 22.5% for Joe Biden and 21% for Michael Bloomberg.
The total number of Democratic primary voters was 11,861 on Tuesday in Yakima County, compared to 17,302 on the Republican side, according to the initial results. President Donald Trump had 17,142 of those Yakima County votes, or 99% of the total. Thousands more ballots will be counted in the days ahead.
Bloomberg was the only Democratic candidate to open a campaign office in Yakima before he withdrew from the race. Sanders visited Yakima during the 2016 election.
The breakdown for Democrats was:
- Bernie Sanders 3,918, 33%
- Joe Biden 2,667, 22.5%
- Michael Bloomberg, 2,506, 21.2%
- Elizabeth Warren, 1,050, 8.85%
- Pete Buttigieg, 831, 7%
- Amy Klobuchar, 459, 3.8%
- Tulsi Gabbard, 116, 0.98%
Turnout in Yakima County as of Tuesday was nearly 33%.