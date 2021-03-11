Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde has announced his interest in retaining the District 3 post.
Linde announced his candidacy Thursday at Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery in Sunnyside.
Linde was appointed to the three-person commission in November to fill a vacancy created by the death of Commissioner Norm Childress, who died unexpectedly of pancreatic cancer.
Linde previously served as director of medical staff services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Before that, he operated a Lower Valley dairy.
“I want to continue to serve the people of the Yakima Valley and provide a voice for them. I want to continue to bring more local decisions back to our county for the good of all our residents,” Linde said in a news release.
The filing period for local office is May 17-21. The primary is in August, with the general election in November.
Since taking office, Linde has advocated for more local control over the COVID-19 pandemic response, citing deep losses local businesses have endured in the wake of the Gov. Jay Inslee’s restrictive orders intended to slow the spread of the virus.
He’s participated in two proclamations calling on Inslee to relinquish much management of the pandemic to local authorities.
Linde also helped draft new rules governing the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health. The new rules have proven controversial as the health board recently scheduled a second special meeting to further discuss them.
The rules give commissioners more control over the health board, which is composed of the three county commissioners, two city elected officials and two citizen members.
Linde has lived in the county for 45 years and has volunteered at several organizations including the Washington State Dairy Federation, the Governor’s Agriculture Advisory Board, Miss Sunnyside, Miss Yakima County as well as youth park and recreation.