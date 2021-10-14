Public health has become a hot-button issue among Yakima County Commission District 3 candidates LaDon Linde and Autumn Torres, both Republicans.
Both are critical of state-mandated vaccination and masking requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linde, 60, questions both mandates without promising any efforts to undo them. Torres, 44, takes a stronger stance, saying they are an infringement on personal liberties and should be scrapped.
They square off in November’s general election.
Local health officials as well as health officials across the globe have credited such mandates with helping slow the virus’ spread and saving lives.
Yakima County commissioners serve on the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health, which helps devise and guide public health policy.
There’s been much division among health board members over the response to the pandemic and related mandates.
But those aren’t the only issues facing the county. A shrinking water supply, homelessness and the county’s operating budget are all of concern.
In addition, the county recently entered into a settlement over alleged Voting Rights Act violations. The settlement forces new district boundaries, one with a Latino majority, and the election of all three commission seats in 2022. Two of those seats will go up for election again in 2024.
Linde said he’s not happy about the settlement, but there’s no way out of it. Torres said it should be undone.
The settlement
Yakima County entered the settlement with Seattle-based immigrant rights group OneAmerica. The group alleged the county’s election system disenfranchises Latinos, who now account for more than half the county’s population, according to the most recent Census.
The three commission seats are selected by district residents in primary elections but become at-large seats in general elections, subject to a countywide vote.
The settlement prevents the districts from becoming at-large seats.
Linde blames the settlement on Democrats, saying they were responsible for the state’s Voting Rights Act, which he said strengthened OneAmerica’s case.
He said the county was successful in keeping ranked choice voting out of the settlement, which OneAmerica wanted included.
“We tried to get the best deal we could based on the circumstances,” Linde said.
Linde said he has no issue running a campaign limited to District 3, which spans the eastern portion of the county, from east Yakima through Moxee to the county line and reaching into the Lower Valley east of the Yakima River and below Grandview.
Linde, a former Lower Valley dairyman, said not all Latinos are Democrats.
“I have talked to a lot of Latinos; in fact, many of them are endorsing me in this campaign,” he said. “I speak their language and many of their values are similar to ours.”
Torres characterized OneAmerica as a far-left interest group and that she’d work to nix the settlement.
“As a county commissioner, I would fight it — I would not settle,” she said. “I would talk to our legal counsel to see what he could do instead of just settling because they’re not done.
“They will come back. We’ve seen the far left do this on a national level. They push it so far and then, ‘oh yeah, we’ll concede, oh sure — you can have that.’ We can’t do that anymore. We have to draw the line.”
The city of Yakima was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union for similar reasons and lost. A federal judge ordered the city to redraw district boundaries and hold elections for all seven City Council seats. That was before the state adopted its Voting Rights Act of 2018.
Both candidates said they value this election as a way to get their message out and affirm support from voters despite having to run again next year.
COVID mandates
Controversy over masking requirements and vaccination mandates isn’t uncommon in Yakima County.
Neither candidate likes them.
Torres said the mandates need to go. She points to health care workers willing to quit their jobs because of the vaccine mandate.
She also doesn’t believe the vaccination is effective.
“Vaccinated people are still getting it and spreading it,” she said. “There’s a fallacy there and it goes to freedom. If they’d like to get the vaccine, it’s available and if they don’t want to get it, they shouldn’t have to.”
Last month a small group of Yakima Memorial Hospital staff protested the mandate outside the hospital, which has been overwhelmed with COVID patients.
Linde said he’s heard some Lower Valley nurses planned to leave. He said any loss would impact an already strained health care system.
Linde served as director of medical staff services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being appointed commissioner in November 2020.
Linde said he encourages people to get vaccinated, while he doesn’t support the mandate.
Masking is another issue both candidates do not fully support, especially with youths.
Torres is concerned about how masks might affect the psychological health of children. Linde said masking is only one tool of many that can be used to help slow the virus’ spread.
Homelessness
The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments wants to take over the county’s homeless program. YVCOG provides planning and other services to cities and counties in the Valley.
Several years ago the county handed administration of the homeless program to YVCOG, but took it back when the contract expired. The county uses local property transfer fees and state and federal dollars to fund local homeless services.
YVCOG is critical of homeless spending and says a bulk of local homeless funds come from the cities, which are more impacted by homelessness than the county.
Linde disagrees.
“We feel that the homeless program has been managed well by the county,” he said. However, our ultimate goal is to improve the condition of the homeless in Yakima County, and want to work with our cities as partners in tackling this problem, in whatever form the program may look like both now and in the future.”
Torres said she’d like to see an audit of homeless spending.
“The county must address the concerns that the cities are bringing up. I believe that transparency and accountability in handling these funds is paramount,” she said.
Linde said the county is working on a new Care Campus at the Pacific Avenue jail, which will be remodeled to house substance abuse and mental health treatment and other services aimed at solving some of the major issues fostering homelessness.
Linde said planning is still ongoing and there should be some traction on the project in a few months.
“We are pleased with the participation in this project to date, as this will help us move forward with the Care Campus in a way that will best benefit those in our county facing homelessness, mental health and substance abuse issues,” he said.
Torres said she likes the idea of expanding those services and concentrating them into one facility, but the county needs to be sure it’s not creating unnecessary expenses or ineffective services.
“We must make sure there is accountability and oversight in the spending of the taxpayers’ money,” she said.
Commissioners serve full-time, four-year terms and are paid $110,268 annually. They oversee the daily operations of the county, including a $70 million general fund that’s part of an annual $271 million overall operating budget.
As of Wednesday, Torres had raised $70,949 for the campaign to Linde’s $64,080, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. Linde won the August primary, with 52% of the vote to Torres’ 48%.
