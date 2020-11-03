The pace of activity is increasing at the Yakima County elections office with a busy day expected Tuesday.
Staff have been busy processing an unprecedented number of early ballots, as well as helping new voters register.
As of Monday, 75,606 ballots had been returned, or 59.5%. In the 2016 presidential election, 49% of ballots were returned by the day before the election — a difference of more than 10 percentage points. Turnout in 2016 was 70%. Election officials in Yakima County are expecting record participation this year, with an 80% return rate.
On Monday, staff were processing and signature-checking as many ballots as possible ahead of Election Day. Processing will continue through most of Tuesday, along with voter support for things like registration and ballot replacement requests, Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said.
Preliminary results will be released shortly after 8 p.m., with as many ballots included as possible, he said. Processing and counting will continue in the days following.
Community members can register and vote through 8 p.m. Tuesday at either the Yakima County Auditor’s Office in downtown Yakima or the Sunnyside satellite office at Neighborhood Health Services at 617 Scoon Road. Voters should wear masks and prepare for potential long lines. Ross said between the two sites, he expects to serve 1,000 people day-of.
Don’t wait until the last minute
Ballots must be delivered to official drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday or postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by Tuesday to be counted.
Ross said drop boxes could become hectic by the end of the day, with many voters historically driving up to the drop box on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Yakima at the last minute to submit their ballot and struggling to find parking, for example.
“We recommend that voters do yourselves a favor and not wait till the last minute because it will be hectic,” he said.
Elections staff will be marking who was in line by 8 p.m. at both drop boxes and voter registration queues. Those who arrive after 8 p.m. will still receive services, but their ballot will not be counted, Ross said.
Both offices open at 8 a.m.
“The earlier the better,” said Ross.
A significant number of ballots are expected to arrive on Election Day and by mail in the days following, said Ross. Results will be certified on Nov. 24.
Rallying the Latino vote
On Saturday, leaders in the local Latino community gathered at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima to provide insight on the voting process. Former City Councilwoman Dulce Gutierrez; state Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy; Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza; La Casa Hogar founder and activist Ninfa Gutierrez; and former banker Juan Aguilar were among the community leaders who joined the informal, outdoor gathering.
Roughly 30 community members met with them to fill out their ballots and deliver them to a drop box, Dulce Gutierrez said. Many were first-time voters.
“Some who recently became U.S. citizens this last year, and others who have been U.S. citizens, but felt for the first time really inclined to vote,” she said. “We just wanted to be able to make folks feel that there was a support system to ask questions, and to make (voting) easy and convenient and fun.”
Gutierrez said because of the pandemic, this was the first in-person gathering she had participated in to encourage community members to vote. But she said it was important to reach out to new U.S. citizens and first-time voters.
Many of those who gathered wanted assurance that they were understanding both the process and the issues on the ballot, she said, adding that they had the state-issued voter guide on hand. Voters also wanted to talk politics with current and former politicians, like herself, who could share who they intended to vote for and why — helping voters feel like they were making informed decisions.
On Tuesday at 9 a.m., Gutierrez said she would be hosting a Facebook livestream, providing more information on the process to viewers and encouraging eligible voters to take advantage of the last day to vote in the general election. Already, she said she was impressed by the early voter turnout in the community this election.
“I think people are feeling the spirit of the elections is really going around,” she said. “A lot of people are turning in ballots that don’t normally vote early. That’s a pleasant and positive change.”
Republican campaigns, watch party
A pop-up campaign by the Yakima County Republicans was also held Saturday at the Valley Mall parking lot in Union Gap. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside and gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp’s Yakima County coordinator Peter Dell joined the street-side gathering. Supporters held campaign signs for President Donald Trump, Culp and various other Republican candidates in an effort to rally support. Roughly 12-15 people were participating at a given time.
The Yakima County Republicans will have an election night watch party beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2010 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima. Newhouse is expected to join.