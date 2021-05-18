201105-yh-news-elexfolo-1.jpg
Buy Now

Yolanda Arellano, the bilingual program analyst for Yakima County Elections, runs an inventory of mail-in ballots for the general election at the Auditor’s office in Yakima, Wash., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Two Yakima City Council races have become more crowded as Yakima County saw 21 additional candidate filings Tuesday.

That brings the total number of candidates so far to 76 in 63 races countywide.

Most notable are Yakima council races for Jason White’s District 2 seat and Brad Hill’s District 6 seat on the Yakima City Council.

Hill earlier said he wasn’t interested in another term and White hasn’t attended a council meeting since June 2020.

On Tuesday, Christina Martinez and Raul Martinez filed their candidacies for White’s seat, now bringing the pool of candidates to three. Edgar Hernandez filed his candidacy Monday for that race. Christina Martinez is a real estate agent. Raul Martinez’s contact information wasn’t available on the county’s filing sheet.

The race for Hill’s seat grew by one Tuesday with Lisa Wallace filing her candidacy. Wallace is a former Yakima County Juvenile Court manager who publicly announced her interest in the District 6 seat previously.

Her candidacy now makes it a four-way race: Business owner and pastor Matt Brown, property manager Garth McKinney and state financial examiner Sam Johnson filed Monday.

A recent familiar face has returned to the political arena – Kenton Gartrell. He filed his candidacy Tuesday for Yakima School Board District 1.

Incumbent school board member Graciela Villanueva filed for that seat Monday.

Gartrell ran unsuccessfully for Yakima County City Council District 1 in 2019, at which time he became the center of controversy because of a dispute he had with friends of his opponent at a nightclub after the primary election. He drew more controversy when he accused former City Council member Dulce Gutierrez and others of racism and “political terrorism.”

The filing period for local elected office closes Friday. Here’s a list of those who have filed so far.

Yakima County Commission, District 3

LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres

Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 1

Kelley Olwell

Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 2

Susan Woodard

Yakima City Council, District 2

Edgar Hernandez, Raul Martinez, Christina Martinez

Yakima City Council, District 4

Tony Sandoval, Mark Shervey, Janice Deccio, Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr.

Yakima City Council, District 6

Sam Johnson, Garth McKinney, Matt Brown, Lisa Wallace

Grandview City Council, Position 1

Joan Souders

Grandview City Council, Position 2

Javier (Harv) Rodriguez

Grandview City Council, Position 3

Dianna Jennings

Grandview City Council, Position 4

Robert Ozuna

Selah City Council, Position 1

Kevin Wickenhagen

Selah City Council, Position 3

Suzanne Vargas

Selah City Council, Position 6

Michael Costello

Moxee City Council, Position 1

Robert “Rob” Layman

Moxee City Council, Position 3

Jan Hutchinson

Moxee mayor

LeRoy Lenseigne

Naches Town Council, Position 1

Wayne Hawver

Naches Town Council, Position 3

Kit Hawver

Sunnyside City Council, District 2

Dean Broersma, Edgar Magana

Sunnyside City Council, District 3

Julia Hart

Tieton City Council, Position 1

Matt Riddle

Tieton City Council, Position 2

Ed Marquand

Tieton City Council, Position 4

Sharon Sedgwick

Union Gap City Council, Position 1

John Hodkinson

Union Gap City Council, Position 3

Roger Wentz

Wapato City Council, Position 3

Frank Jaime

Wapato City Council, Position 6

Elizabeth Villa

Wapato City Council, Position 7

Caroline Solis

ELECTION 2020: Complete coverage

ELECTION 2020: Complete coverage

For all of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s 2020 election coverage, click here. For more information about how we are covering the 2020 election, click here. For more information on how to vote, click here or call 509-574-1340.

Zillah mayor

Scott Carmack

East Valley school board, District 2

Katy Weatherley

East Valley school board, District 5

Eric Farmer

Granger school board, District 2

Kyle Shinn

Grandview School Board, District 2

Dale Burgeson,

Mount Adams School Board, District 5

Lacy Simon

Naches Valley School Board, District 2

Bruce Drollinger

Naches Valley School Board, District 3

Chad Christopherson

Selah School Board, District 1

Jamie Morford

Selah School Board, District 2

Kristi Wilbert, Joe Catron

Sunnyside School Board, District 2

Linda Roberts, Michelle Emery Perry

Toppenish School Board, District 2

Rebecca Perez

Union Gap School Board, District 3

Nicole Rivera

Wapato School Board, District 2

Sarah Divina

Wapato School Board, District 4

Lorenzo Alvarado

West Valley School Board, District 2

Michael Thorner

West Valley School Board, District 3

Mark Strong

Yakima school board, Position 1

Graciela Villanueva, Kenton Gartrell

Yakima school board, Position 2

Donald Joseph Davis, Ryan Beckett, KateAshley Clark

Zillah School Board, District 1

Darrin Belton

Zillah School Board, District 2

Nicole Garcia Schmelzer

Zillah School Board, District 5

Dennis Jones

Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Board, Position 3

David Ramynke

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 3

Todd Lunning

Yakima County Fire District No. 7 Board, Position 2

Tom Mains

Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 3

Paul Barham

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 3

Roger McClure

Port of Grandview Board, District 2

Jim Sewell

Port of Sunnyside Board, District 3

Jim (James) Grubenhoff

Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 1

Jessica Hernandez

Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 3

Margarita Barragan

Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 1

Paul Stanton

Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 5

Skip St. Martin

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @philipferolito