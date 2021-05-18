Two Yakima City Council races have become more crowded as Yakima County saw 21 additional candidate filings Tuesday.
That brings the total number of candidates so far to 76 in 63 races countywide.
Most notable are Yakima council races for Jason White’s District 2 seat and Brad Hill’s District 6 seat on the Yakima City Council.
Hill earlier said he wasn’t interested in another term and White hasn’t attended a council meeting since June 2020.
On Tuesday, Christina Martinez and Raul Martinez filed their candidacies for White’s seat, now bringing the pool of candidates to three. Edgar Hernandez filed his candidacy Monday for that race. Christina Martinez is a real estate agent. Raul Martinez’s contact information wasn’t available on the county’s filing sheet.
The race for Hill’s seat grew by one Tuesday with Lisa Wallace filing her candidacy. Wallace is a former Yakima County Juvenile Court manager who publicly announced her interest in the District 6 seat previously.
Her candidacy now makes it a four-way race: Business owner and pastor Matt Brown, property manager Garth McKinney and state financial examiner Sam Johnson filed Monday.
A recent familiar face has returned to the political arena – Kenton Gartrell. He filed his candidacy Tuesday for Yakima School Board District 1.
Incumbent school board member Graciela Villanueva filed for that seat Monday.
Gartrell ran unsuccessfully for Yakima County City Council District 1 in 2019, at which time he became the center of controversy because of a dispute he had with friends of his opponent at a nightclub after the primary election. He drew more controversy when he accused former City Council member Dulce Gutierrez and others of racism and “political terrorism.”
The filing period for local elected office closes Friday. Here’s a list of those who have filed so far.
Yakima County Commission, District 3
LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres
Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 1
Kelley Olwell
Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 2
Susan Woodard
Yakima City Council, District 2
Edgar Hernandez, Raul Martinez, Christina Martinez
Yakima City Council, District 4
Tony Sandoval, Mark Shervey, Janice Deccio, Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr.
Yakima City Council, District 6
Sam Johnson, Garth McKinney, Matt Brown, Lisa Wallace
Grandview City Council, Position 1
Joan Souders
Grandview City Council, Position 2
Javier (Harv) Rodriguez
Grandview City Council, Position 3
Dianna Jennings
Grandview City Council, Position 4
Robert Ozuna
Selah City Council, Position 1
Kevin Wickenhagen
Selah City Council, Position 3
Suzanne Vargas
Selah City Council, Position 6
Michael Costello
Moxee City Council, Position 1
Robert “Rob” Layman
Moxee City Council, Position 3
Jan Hutchinson
Moxee mayor
LeRoy Lenseigne
Naches Town Council, Position 1
Wayne Hawver
Naches Town Council, Position 3
Kit Hawver
Sunnyside City Council, District 2
Dean Broersma, Edgar Magana
Sunnyside City Council, District 3
Julia Hart
Tieton City Council, Position 1
Matt Riddle
Tieton City Council, Position 2
Ed Marquand
Tieton City Council, Position 4
Sharon Sedgwick
Union Gap City Council, Position 1
John Hodkinson
Union Gap City Council, Position 3
Roger Wentz
Wapato City Council, Position 3
Frank Jaime
Wapato City Council, Position 6
Elizabeth Villa
Wapato City Council, Position 7
Caroline Solis
Zillah mayor
Scott Carmack
East Valley school board, District 2
Katy Weatherley
East Valley school board, District 5
Eric Farmer
Granger school board, District 2
Kyle Shinn
Grandview School Board, District 2
Dale Burgeson,
Mount Adams School Board, District 5
Lacy Simon
Naches Valley School Board, District 2
Bruce Drollinger
Naches Valley School Board, District 3
Chad Christopherson
Selah School Board, District 1
Jamie Morford
Selah School Board, District 2
Kristi Wilbert, Joe Catron
Sunnyside School Board, District 2
Linda Roberts, Michelle Emery Perry
Toppenish School Board, District 2
Rebecca Perez
Union Gap School Board, District 3
Nicole Rivera
Wapato School Board, District 2
Sarah Divina
Wapato School Board, District 4
Lorenzo Alvarado
West Valley School Board, District 2
Michael Thorner
West Valley School Board, District 3
Mark Strong
Yakima school board, Position 1
Graciela Villanueva, Kenton Gartrell
Yakima school board, Position 2
Donald Joseph Davis, Ryan Beckett, KateAshley Clark
Zillah School Board, District 1
Darrin Belton
Zillah School Board, District 2
Nicole Garcia Schmelzer
Zillah School Board, District 5
Dennis Jones
Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Board, Position 3
David Ramynke
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 3
Todd Lunning
Yakima County Fire District No. 7 Board, Position 2
Tom Mains
Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 3
Paul Barham
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 3
Roger McClure
Port of Grandview Board, District 2
Jim Sewell
Port of Sunnyside Board, District 3
Jim (James) Grubenhoff
Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 1
Jessica Hernandez
Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 3
Margarita Barragan
Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 1
Paul Stanton
Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 5
Skip St. Martin