Lisa Wallace and Matt Brown are competing to fill West Valley's District 6 position on the Yakima City Council, as Brad Hill declined to run for reelection.
Council members must be residents of the city and district in which they are running. The members serve for four years and receive a monthly city stipend of $1,075.
Wallace, 46, is a small business owner and mother. Her campaign has raised $42,441, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Brown, 33, is a pastor at Yakima Foursquare and a business owner. His campaign has raised $28,921, according to the PDC.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked all Yakima City Council candidates the same three questions in live interviews. Below are paraphrased summaries of the responses from Wallace and Brown.
What can local leaders do to support health care providers as COVID cases continue to impact our health care system? How can the city help local businesses recover?
Wallace: Municipal government plays a fairly limited role here in Washington. The counties make a majority of the health board decisions. But I think city leaders can listen to experts, they can respond in ways that support health and wellness. The city can help businesses recover by continuing to offer assistance that comes from the feds or the state. I think they can do a much better job by reinstating the economic development department and continuing to work to attract new business and retain current business. It is less about the recovery and more about economic development of the city as a whole. I think it’s important that small businesses, as well as large corporations, understand what kind of recovery funds or assistance funds are available. And I think the city can play a role in marketing those, assisting with those.
Brown: As a city official, I think whatever resources that our health officials need — since Astria as a hospital has closed (in Yakima), our hospital had been overburdened prior to the pandemic, and it is continuously overburdened. Whatever resources they need from a city perspective. We can't start our own hospital as a city, but whatever resources they need, I'm open to helping them get it under control. It's entirely important that our community has accurate information and understanding what is currently going on. During the last two years, speaking with citizens and businesses, it has been entirely frustrating getting accurate information from our city in regards to COVID. That has been actually one of my personal things that I've tried to help businesses and people get, because if we don't know where we're at in this pandemic, then we don't know how to beat it. Accurate information allows us to do that, and allows our citizens to make decisions for themselves. For businesses, it's looking at ways that we can take some of the burden that COVID has put on them. From taxes and leases and all of the things that have been going on when they haven't been able to function as a business. What are ways that we can look to help them? But also just doing health checks on the businesses to see where they're at. A lot of these business owners, they know how to keep their customers safe, and none of them have had any sort of dialogue with their city. For me as a business owner and an elected official, I would literally just be going and saying, “Hey, how can we help you?” What actually helps during this time, not just fluff.
What can the council do to reduce gang-related violence in the community?
Wallace: Having worked in juvenile corrections for years, I have experience and relationships with agencies and people that are doing good work in this area. We have a long way to go. We absolutely have a huge gang problem and a violent crime problem. My experience, I think, is relative from a council perspective in that I can share information. I can share experience. I can bring people together to talk about real-life solutions. And most importantly, I think it's imperative that people understand that this is a communitywide problem. This isn't a neighborhood problem. This isn't a specific-part-of-town problem. This is a reflection of all of us. And people who feel deeply connected to their community in real, meaningful ways with real access to economics don't harm one another. So it's imperative that we view this as a communitywide problem and that we all have a responsibility to start addressing solutions for young people in our community.
Brown: My plan for gangs is to address it head on. Day 1, I would like to see a measurable plan from our police to fight crime in our city. When I say measurable, I'd like to see us in the next five years actually lower our crime rate. Talking with our police chief and experts in that field, I want to see a plan. I want to know what it is so that we can execute that plan and get going. Then the other piece of that is gang prevention. I would like to work with our faith-based community in developing a strategic partnership in gang prevention. There's a lot of great work being done in the faith-based community to prevent kids from actually joining gangs, and I want to try to help them get the voice they need and the resources that they need to do what they need to do. Kids are targeted as early as six years old to be in the gangs, and we can help stop that from happening. So gang prevention is big.
How will you assure equitable distribution of funding and projects across all parts of Yakima?
Wallace: It's important to understand that not all neighborhoods have the same quality of parts of infrastructure, meaning we have to look through an equity lens. Does this neighborhood have the same access to streetlights, sidewalks, parks, safety as other neighborhoods? I would constantly ask questions about that. I would be mindful that while our council is divided up by district, we represent the city as a whole and the city's interests as a whole. It’s imperative that each section of the city has access to quality essential services and quality infrastructure.
Brown: If I am elected, I will be working for District 6 citizens and working to better Yakima as a whole, not just District 6. But I'll be representing District 6 in that regard, working with them to improve our roads and all of the different infrastructure pieces. Everything affects everyone in all the districts. Our roads affect everyone, our internet, all of the different infrastructure pieces. How do you be equitable? We're gonna work on these things because they're big problems that our community is facing. We're gonna work together to solve these problems.
