Lisa Wallace

Age: 46

Community of residence: Yakima

Occupation: Mom and small business owner

Education: Washington State University, B.S. Psychology

Community service: Voices for Children, founding board member; Junior League of Yakima, member and former president; Camp Fire USA Roganunda Council, former member and president

Previous elected office: City of Yakima Planning Commission, elected vice-chair; Junior League of Yakima, elected president; Camp Fire USA, elected board president

Of note: Wallace was previously employed by the county as a victim witness advocate at the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office and as the probation manager at the Yakima County Juvenile Court.