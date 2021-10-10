Danny Herrera and Edgar Hernandez Jr. are vying for the Yakima City Council seat up for election in District 2.
The seat is currently held by councilmember Jason White, who did not run for reelection. White failed to attend more than a year’s worth of meetings from June 2020 to July 2021.
District 2 is in southeast Yakima and is one of two Latino-majority districts established in 2015 to remedy the suppression of Latino voters in Yakima.
Council members must be residents of the city and the district in which they are running. The members serve for four years and receive a monthly city stipend of $1,075.
Herrera, 30, who is an adviser for students at A.C. Davis High School, led in the primary race for the District 2 seat with nearly 38% of the vote. His campaign has received $6,755.95 in contributions, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Herrera, a first-time candidate, received a written warning July 27 for failing to report his campaign contributions and expenditures, but the PDC said he promptly responded to the complaint and filed the report.
Hernandez, 40, a tech and field employee for G.S. Long Co., received 25% of the vote in the primary. The top two candidates moved on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Hernandez has not reported his campaign contributions to the PDC. His campaign selected the mini reporting option, which allows candidates to raise and spend up to $5,000 without filing contribution or expenditure reports, as long as no more than $500 is received from a single donor.
The Herald-Republic asked all Yakima City Council candidates the same three questions in live interviews. Below are paraphrased summaries of the responses from Herrera and Hernandez.
What can local leaders do to support health care providers as COVID cases continue to impact our health care system? How can the city help local businesses recover?
Danny Herrera: I believe local leaders have to believe in the science and the numbers to support Yakima’s health. I will let people know that there is a state mandate for mask wearing and work to provide resources to testing sites and hospitals. Youth and adults are experiencing mental and physical health problems. Some residents are looking for counselors, therapists, and there's just not enough, so I would find ways to extend those resources. And I will work to keep the public informed. I know translation into Spanish is going to be heavy in my district. For businesses, COVID relief funds are being distributed. I will continue to support the businesses and their employees, as well, because employees are the ones keeping the businesses alive.
Edgar Hernandez: The key is to be up to date with the information. The community here in Yakima is divided, with half of the population against the masks and half for the masks, half against the vaccine and half for the vaccine. There is a lot of misinformation on both sides. As a leader, you need to be knowledgeable on the policies and information being passed to health organizations and health care providers. I believe that businesses should have the right to run their own business however they want as long as they're not putting their customers at risk. As leaders, we have to do our part to support local businesses as much as we can because they're the lifeline in our city.
What can the council do to reduce gang-related violence in the community?
Danny Herrera: One of my top priorities is recreational opportunities. We have to invest in our youth and catch them young. We have to provide them with resources so they're not on the streets and looking for something like gangs, which they think may provide something they're missing at home. I grew up with activities in my community in District 2 at Kiwanis Park and the Henry Beauchamp center. Investing in recreational activities will help our youth stray away from that type of life. I also support rehabilitation of youth that might have gotten involved in gangs. We must see them as humans, see them as teenagers who had no support or too little support. We can invest in them.
Edgar Hernandez: I grew up in District 2, and I witnessed my first homicide when I was 8 years old. One of the policies I am trying to bring back is faith-based programs to stop crime, drugs and gangs. Victory Outreach had a program that would gather ex-gang members or ex-criminals to put on a skit for local gang members that has a positive message, usually a Bible message. I want to bring that back. We also need to find a way to motivate our children to get off the street. I am trying to implement a school program that would bring corporations like Microsoft or Nintendo to display different careers and how to get there. I believe that we can motivate young people to live a better lifestyle and motivate them career-wise.
How will you assure equitable distribution of funding and projects across all parts of Yakima?
Danny Herrera: I would make sure departments are getting equal funding and different organizations are getting funding. I know a lot of organizations go to the City Council and ask for funding. We know that infrastructure is very important in the community. If you look at the history of infrastructure in District 2, there's still several streets or neighborhoods in my district that have not had the funding for basic sidewalks or street lighting. I would look at the budget through an equitable lens.
Edgar Hernandez: You have to know how much you have in your budget, how much you’re going to spend and what you’re going to spend it on. In the past, the Yakima City Council has spent a lot of money on studies. The project will then go away and nothing gets done. We have to look at the priorities. I would start off with being updated and knowledgeable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.