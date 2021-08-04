A second day of vote-counting had no effect on the winners of any Yakima County races from Tuesday’s primary election.
Danny Herrera increased his lead in the Yakima City Council District 2 race, leading by 62 votes as of Wednesday after finishing Tuesday just 26 votes ahead. That four-way race may not be quite over yet, though. Edgar Hernandez remains in second place but saw his lead over third-place finisher Raul Martinez shrink from 23 votes to just 18 from Tuesday to Wednesday.
As with all of the primary races, the top two vote getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
In the other Yakima City Council races, the top two remained well ahead of the third-place finishers. In the four-way District 4 race, Janice Deccio increased her lead over second-place finisher Mark Shervey from 95 votes to 129. And Shervey put even more distance between himself and third-place finisher Tony Sandoval, increasing that lead from 91 votes to 138.
In the four-way District 6 race, Lisa Wallace doubled her 55 vote lead over second-place finisher Matt Brown to 110. Brown nevertheless remained firmly in second place, increasing his lead over third-place finisher Sam Johnson from 686 votes to 873.
In the county’s tightest race for second place, Selah School Board candidate Jamie Morford increased his seven-vote lead over Timothy R. Ausink from Tuesday night to 24 votes Wednesday. Nicole Church remained firmly in first place with a 123-vote lead over Morford, an increase from her 94-vote lead on Tuesday.