A second day of vote-counting had no effect on the leaders of any Yakima County races from Tuesday’s primary election, but it did flip the second-place result in a Yakima School Board race.
Incumbent Yakima School member Don Davis, who had trailed challenger KateAshley Clarke by 46 votes at the end of counting Tuesday, now leads by 63 votes in the race for District 7, Position 2, after more ballots were counted Wednesday.
Danny Herrera increased his lead in the Yakima City Council District 2 race, leading by 62 votes as of Wednesday after finishing Tuesday just 26 votes ahead. That four-way race may not be quite over yet, though. Edgar Hernandez remains in second place but saw his lead over third-place finisher Raul Martinez shrink from 23 votes to just 18 from Tuesday to Wednesday.
As with all of the primary races, the top two vote getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
In the other Yakima City Council races, the top two remained well ahead of the third-place finishers. In the four-way District 4 race, Janice Deccio increased her lead over second-place Mark Shervey from 95 votes to 129. And Shervey put even more distance between himself and third-place Tony Sandoval, increasing that lead from 91 votes to 138.
In the four-way District 6 race, Lisa Wallace doubled her 55 vote lead over second-place finisher Matt Brown to 110. Brown nevertheless remains firmly in second place, increasing his lead over third-place finisher Sam Johnson from 686 votes to 873.
In the county’s tightest race for second place, Selah School Board candidate Jamie Morford increased his seven-vote lead over Timothy R. Ausink from Tuesday night to 24 votes Wednesday. Nicole Church remained firmly in first place with a 123-vote lead over Morford, an increase from her 94-vote lead on Tuesday.
This report has been updated to correct the omission of the Yakima School Board race.