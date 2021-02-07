Republicans and Democrats haven’t agreed on much lately, but they agree on Sarah Augustine.
On Jan. 30 the four voting members of the state Redistricting Commission — two Republican appointees and two Democratic appointees — unanimously chose Augustine, a White Swan resident and executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, as the commission’s chairwoman.
“This was a suggestion from one of our Democratic colleagues,” Redistricting Commission member and former Republican state Sen. Joe Fain said during the meeting. “And I took it upon myself to have a conversation and do a little bit of research, and what I found I was extraordinarily impressed with.”
The state commission is established every 10 years following the national census and charged with redrawing congressional and legislative district boundaries based on up-to-date population numbers. It is made up of two members appointed by Republican legislators and two appointed by Democratic legislators. Those members then choose a fifth nonvoting member as the chairperson.
They chose Augustine based on her proven record of mediating disputes as well as her particular focus on shuttle diplomacy, the art of acting as an intermediary between two sides who are unable or unwilling to meet directly. In addition to her leadership at the Dispute Resolution Center, Augustine is a professor at Heritage University and co-founder of the Suriname Indigenous Health Fund.
“She has an incredibly rich academic background as a professor of sociology at Heritage University,” Fain said. “She’s got a great temperament. She specializes in shuttle diplomacy, which I assume is going to be a skill set we are going to want to benefit from. All in all, a person of very high character with a lot of strong recommendations from both sides of the political divide.”
Washington State Labor Council Secretary Treasurer April Sims, a Democratic appointee to the Redistricting Commission, was similarly effusive in her praise of Augustine.
“I’m thrilled to have Sarah Augustine serve as our chair,” Sims said. “Through her role as executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, Sarah has been instrumental in facilitating reconciliation and providing a space for courageous and necessary conversations among community members and law enforcement. I have no doubt Sarah will bring these same skills to her role on the commission.”
State Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, who is not a member of the commission, applauded the decision in a statement released Friday.
“I commend the four members of the Redistricting Commission for selecting Sarah Augustine as the commission chair,” he said in the release. “I’ve had a chance to get to know Sarah since she came to Yakima a few years ago. She is respected for her role as a dispute mediator and as the leader of the local Dispute Resolution Center. I’m sure she’ll do an outstanding job of working with the commission members to develop new district maps that will win support not only from the commission itself but ultimately from the Legislature, a year from now.”