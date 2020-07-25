White Salmon Democrat Devin Kuh on Wednesday announced a write-in primary campaign against incumbent Republican state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker in the 14th District.
Kuh said in an email that he’s “a high school teacher and an outdoor educator who strongly believes that southern Washington needs and wants a more progressive option to represent them in Olympia.” He did not immediately respond to an email seeking further information, such as whether he has filed a formal declaration of candicacy.
Mosbrucker, 57, of Goldendale, has represented the 14th District since winning her seat under her married name, Gina McCabe, in 2014. She was running unopposed until Kuh announced his candidacy. To appear on the general election ballot, Kuh would need to draw at least 1% of the vote in the Aug. 4 primary.
The 14th District’s other state House race features incumbent Chris Corry, R-Yakima, against Democratic challenger Tracy Rushing, a White Salmon medical doctor, and William Razey, who filed as an Education Party candidate but has done little or no public campaigning.
The district’s state senator, Yakima Republican Curtis King, is running unopposed.