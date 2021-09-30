Voters in Yakima County will decide the fate of several tax measures and elect officials to the county commission, city councils, school boards and more in the Nov. 2 general election.
A printed voter guide will be mailed to all registered voters in Yakima County next week, county elections manager Kathy Fisher said.
The guide includes important dates and instructions for returning a filled and signed ballot. It also includes statements and contact information volunteered by candidates and information on several measures, Fisher said.
Registered voters can visit the county elections website to view a personalized voter guide that shows the races that will be on their specific ballot, she said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic will provide coverage throughout the weeks leading up to the election for the races and measures described below. More information can be found in the online voter guide.
Measures on the ballot
Yakima County has one measure to be considered by all its voters. Proposition No. 1 proposes making permanent a criminal justice tax residents overwhelmingly approved in 2015.
Three charter amendments will be on the ballot for voters in the city of Yakima. The first would add attendance requirements for City Council members. The second would make parts of the City Charter consistent with state law. The third would prohibit the City Council from imposing a local income tax in Yakima.
Residents of Selah will vote on a measure that would authorize property tax levies for operating expenses for the Selah Aquatic Center and Pool for six consecutive years.
There are also three statewide advisory votes on the ballot that would repeal or maintain taxes imposed by the Legislature: A telephone line tax for behavioral health response and suicide prevention, a tax on capital gains more than $250,000 and a tax on captive insurers.
Race for county commissioner
Voters will see incumbent LaDon Linde and challenger Autumn Torres on the ballot for the District 3 county commissioner seat. Both candidates prefer the Republican Party.
Yakima
There are three City Council races on the ballot in Yakima. The candidates are Danny Herrera and Edgar Hernandez in District 2, Janice Deccio and Mark Shervey in District 4, and Lisa Wallace and Matt Brown in District 6.
There are two Yakima School Board races on the ballot. The candidates are Kenton Gartrell and Graciela P. Villanueva for Position 1 and Ryan Beckett and Donald Joseph Davis Jr. for Position 2.
The Herald-Republic will also be covering school board races in the Selah, West Valley, Sunnyside and Toppenish districts.
Selah
There are four City Council positions up for election in Selah. The candidates are Diane L. Underwood and Kevin Wichenagen for Position 1, Jared Iverson and Joshua N. Pruneda for Position 2, and Penny Lou Parish and Elizabeth Marquis for Position 3. Michael Costello is running unopposed for Position 6.
Sunnyside
There are also four City Council races on the ballot in Sunnyside. The candidates are John Henry and Martin Beeler in District 1, Edgar Magana and Dean R. Broersma in District 2, and Chelsea Dimas and Vicki Ripley in District 4. Julia Hart is running unopposed in District 3.
Moxee
A mayoral race and several City Council seats are on the ballot in Moxee. Candidates LeRoy Lenseigne and Mike Kisner are facing off for mayor. Candidates Caleb Sluder and Greg Spurgin are facing off for Position 2 on the City Council. Two positions are unopposed: Rob Layman for Position 1 and Jan Hutchinson for Position 3.
Zillah
Zillah also has a mayoral race, with candidates Jay Spurlock and Scott J. Carmack on the ballot. City Council candidates Chris Schmelzer and Weston Argo are on the ballot for Position 2. Brian Williams is unopposed for Position 1.
Wapato
Candidates Caroline Solis and Robert Reyna are in the race for the Wapato City Council's Position 7. All other candidates for the council are running unopposed: Chuck Stephens, Jesse Farias, Frank R. Jaime and Elizabeth J. Villa.
Toppenish
Toppenish has four City Council positions on the ballot. The candidates are Elpidia Saavedra and SanJuanita Anaya for Position 1, Luis C. Alfaro and Juan Ceja for Position 2, Harold Wayne Guckert and Clara R. Jimenez for Position 3, and Mark Oaks and David Barragan for Position 4.
