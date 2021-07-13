The Yakima County Elections Office has devised a new policy to ensure the constitutional right of its employees to run for office while maintaining election integrity.
Raul Martinez, an elections office specialist since August, expressed interest in running for Yakima City Council earlier this year, said County Auditor Charles Ross.
A federal law — the Hatch Act of 1939 — prohibits civil service staff in the federal government’s executive branch from participating in some political activity. The president and vice president are exceptions.
But Ross said at the state level, it’s different.
“The state doesn't have that. If anything, it gives the opportunity to allow people … to participate in their government,” he said.
While elections manager Kathy Fisher had not experienced the candidacy of an election official in her more than 20 years in the office, Ross said she turned to several other counties of similar size in the state for help.
“There were existing policies elsewhere,” said Ross.
Based on what she learned from other counties, Fisher wrote a county-specific policy and oath.
“Yakima County Elections employees do not give up their constitutional rights when they accept a position with the division,” the county’s new Preserving Election Integrity When an Employee is a Candidate policy states. “These rights include the right to vote, the right to sign petitions, the right to participate in political activity, or the right to run for office as a candidate.”
Employees are allowed to conduct these activities outside of their workplace time and role. They are prohibited under the new policy from handling any ballots until the election is complete if they are a candidate, related to a candidate, managing a campaign, serving on a committee for a ballot measure or are published as an endorser of a candidate in the Voters’ Guide, it says.
This means while Martinez can answer voter questions like where to find drop boxes or ensure a new registration with the Secretary of State’s office was filed in the correct precinct, he’ll have no hand in ballot processing. He might also help more in other departments, such as helping Spanish speakers with license renewal since he is bilingual.
This leaves four full-time elections officials to process ballots, said Ross. This should be sufficient with minimal additional help from part-time staff, he said, given that the upcoming election that Martinez is part of doesn’t fall within a presidential election year – which significantly increases voter turnout.
While Yakima County did not previously have a policy for this situation, Ross said similar scenarios are commonplace.
“You’ve got to think about it. It happens all the time when the auditor is on the ballot,” he said. While Ross regularly helps election officials open and sort ballots during election cycles, “when my name is on the ballot, I don’t go anywhere near that stuff.”
Martinez is running for the District 2 City Council position. He is one of four contenders in the non-partisan race, with Danny Herrera, Edgar Hernandez and Christina Martinez also vying for the seat. The District 2 seat is held by Jason White, who is not running for re-election.
Martinez said he’s long been interested in public service and policy, which is part of the reason he pursued employment with the elections office. In seeing an opportunity to run for City Council, he said he researched state laws to see if there were restrictions because of his work. He said he was glad to see the county develop a policy and have him sign an oath.
“It allows the integrity of the election system on the county side to stay intact, which is very important. Because although I am running and have an interest in the race, I believe the election system should be as just and fair as possible,” he said.
As the dissemination of ballots draws near, he said he has been canvassing and meeting with community organizations outside of work hours. When necessary, he has taken time off to conduct campaign work during the day.
“It’s a bit of a workload, but I definitely love it and enjoy it all,” said Martinez. “Being able to really see the opportunity to represent my district and to be an efficient decision-maker for it is great.”