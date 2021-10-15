Five of seven Wapato City Council positions are up for election in 2021, with four of those races unopposed.
Wapato council members, in addition to adopting laws and ordinances, are responsible for final approval of Wapato’s city budget.
This is a key task in the aftermath of a 2019 state audit that reported eight findings of mismanagement, including former City Administrator Juan Orozco's violation of state law. The city also had not followed proper bidding requirements for major projects and misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer fees. A routine audit started in 2020 by the Washington State Auditor’s Office is pending. Twenty-one people filed for six open seats on the council in 2019 in the wake of the issues.
None of the Wapato City Council candidates reported campaign contributions to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Council members receive $50 per meeting, and seats are nonpartisan.
Position 7
Caroline Solis and Robert Reyna are vying for Position 7 in the opposed race, which has a two-year term.
Solis, 59, is running for reelection. She was first elected to the seat in 2019. She previously volunteered in the community assisting people experiencing homelessness, supplying masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, setting flags for veterans at the cemetery and helping at events, including the Tamale Festival and Harvest Festival, according to information she submitted to the Yakima County Voter Guide.
Her opponent is Robert Reyna, 73. He is retired but works seasonally at his trucking business. He previously served on the council for three years, the voter guide said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic prepared two questions for the candidates in the Position 7 race. Solis did not return requests for an interview. Below are the responses given by Reyna.
What will you do to make sure Wapato’s budget is balanced and community needs are met?
Reyna: We had to fire a person in the administration. We had a downfall. I’m guessing it would take maybe three years, maybe the following year, to balance our budget, get back on track. I think that time will help us balance the budget and see that things are run correctly.
What will be your approach to keeping the public informed?
Reyna: I will try to get involved in communicating with the city to make sure that they understand what’s taking place.
Unopposed seats
Chuck Stephens is running unopposed for reelection to Position 1. He was first appointed to the vacant council seat in 2019 and retained his seat after the 2019 election. Stephens did not submit information for the voter guide.
Jesse Farias is running unopposed for reelection to Position 2. He has been on the council since 2019 and served as mayor for 12 years. Farias worked in public sector management for 30 years, according to information he submitted to the voter guide. He was also a member of the Yakima Health Board, Salmon Recovery Board, and state committees for homelessness and substance abuse.
Frank R. Jaime is running unopposed for election to Position 3. Jaime previously served on the council for 10 years. He was on the safety committee, cemetery board, city positions hiring board and supervised the community center, the voter guide said.
Elizabeth J. Villa is running to fill Position 6. The previous elected Position 6 council member resigned in 2020. Villa said she has been a lifelong resident of Wapato but did not provide other professional or elected history in the voter guide.
Positions 1-3 carry a four-year term, while Position 6 is a two-year term.
