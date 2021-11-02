The Yakima City Council District 6 race was too close to call Tuesday night, with only 30 votes separating candidates Lisa Wallace and Matt Brown.
Wallace held a narrow lead with 50.54% of the vote as of Tuesday night. She secured 1,412 votes. Brown had 49.46% with 1,382 votes.
Wallace said she is hopeful, optimistic and pleased with the turnout in District 6.
"I'm grateful to everyone that took the time to turn their ballot in and vote," she said. "There's a lot of votes left to be counted."
District 6 has 10,142 registered voters, according to the Yakima County Auditor's Office. County Auditor Charles Ross said there are 8,000 uncounted ballots at the Yakima County Courthouse that aren't included in the initial countywide count. Ballots turned in at the red drop boxes in surrounding communities will be collected tomorrow, he said.
Brown said he would be watching the race closely over the next several days.
"This has been an amazingly close race the entire time," he said in an email. "We will wait to see the final results when all ballots are counted."
In the primary election, Wallace won 41% of the vote to Brown’s 39%.
Yakima continues to struggle with violent crime, high rates of domestic violence, homelessness and a housing shortage. The city is also experiencing high COVID-19 transmission rates amid an economic recovery from the pandemic.
Wallace, 46, is a small business owner who previously worked in the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office and in juvenile corrections.
She said her previous work experience would be an asset in addressing gangs and violent crime.
As for COVID-19, Wallace said she would listen to health experts and share information on the availability of assistance funds. She would also reinstate a city economic development department to attract new business and retain current business, she said.
Brown, 33, is an operations pastor and small business owner.
Brown said he wants to see a measurable plan to lower the crime rate in Yakima. He also supports gang prevention efforts in the faith-based community, he said.
Brown has been critical of COVID-19-era policies that restricted business and school functions, including mask mandates and closure orders. He runs an alternative COVID-19 reporting page on Facebook that displays some of the data released by Yakima County, and he was a member of the reopen Yakima task force. He said he wants to take the COVID-19 burden off of businesses.
Yakima City Council members receive a monthly stipend of $1,075 from the city and serve a four-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.