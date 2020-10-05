Registered voters in Yakima County and throughout the state will soon begin receiving their mail-in ballots.
But how does the voting process work, from start to finish?
Yolanda Arellano, the bilingual program analyst for Yakima County Elections, answered questions from how to register to vote to how results are tallied.
This is the first in a three-part series with Arellano to be published throughout the month of October.
How does someone in Yakima County register to vote, and when does that need to be done by?
There are three ways someone can register to vote. With COVID, we are encouraging anyone who has access to the internet to access the statewide website, voteWA.gov. That is the website where any Washington state resident who needs to register to vote can go online and enter their information, and that will register them to vote. It will also update their information, so any address change that needs to happen can happen on that website as well.
If you don’t have access to the internet, you can contact our office and we can mail you a voter registration form. Fill it out, mail it back to us and then we’ll register you to vote.
Lastly, we are a same-day voter registration state. That means voters have until 8 o’clock on Election Day to register to vote. So if it is Election Day or the day before and you’re still not registered, you can still come in-person and register to vote in order to ensure that you participate.
Ballots need to returned to red county drop boxes by 8 p.m. Nov. 3, or postmarked by Nov. 3 if mailed, to be counted.
When should voters expect to receive their ballot, and what if they don’t get one in the mail?
Ballots are expected to arrive at homes starting Oct. 16. We say starting Oct. 16 because it can be that day or a few days after. Oct. 16 is a Friday, so we would ask voters to give it at least a week before calling to check. If by the end of the following week you still have not received a ballot, it’s important to contact our office or visit the statewide website to see if there’s a problem with your voter registration, meaning there’s a bad address or your ballots aren’t being forwarded.
How should a ballot be filled out? What if someone messes up an answer?
There are instructions on the ballot regarding filling in the rectangle. Every county’s ballot looks slightly different. But for Yakima County, in order to vote, what you’re doing is you’re filling in the rectangle next to the answer or the candidate for which you choose to vote for. If you make a mistake, it’s not a problem. There are also instructions on how to correct that mistake.
Do voters have to use a black or blue pen? What if they use a pencil?
We encourage all voters to use a black pen when voting, but if you don’t, it’s OK. It is an extra step when processing the ballot. It will take us a little longer. But we will make sure that your vote still counts.