Voters have overwhelmingly supported a permanent sales tax that supports law and justice services countywide, according to Tuesday night’s preliminary election results.
The tax — Proposition 1 on the ballot — garnered 69.7% support, 15,371 to 6,680 votes, preliminary results showed.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic applauded the preliminary results.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “I mean 69% is a reminder of what happened last time we went to voters. I think we really got the message out that it wasn’t a new tax and that it was embedded in our law and justice system.”
Initially, the tax that charges 0.3% had been a six-year measure. This time around, local law and justice officials asked voters to approve it permanently. The current measure is due to expire in 2022.
The tax generates $13 million a year and can only be spent on law and justice services. It helps fund police, courts and corrections across the county.
Yakima County receives 60% of the revenue generated by the tax, while the remaining 40% is divided among cities and towns.
Law and justice services account for 82% of Yakima County’s annual $70 million general fund budget, the highest percentage in the state. That doesn’t include revenue generated from the sales tax.
“The significance of it is incredible,” Brusic said. “It’s fantastic for all the municipalities. Now the county can move on and not have to worry about this because it’s permanent.”
Voters have strongly supported the tax since it was introduced in 2004. In 2015, voters approved the measure with an overwhelming 74% of the vote.
