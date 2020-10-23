A local nonpartisan group plans a voter registration caravan from Yakima to Toppenish Saturday, and invites community members to join.
The group, Yakima Valley Votes, will begin its caravan at the Yakima Valley SunDome at 1301 S. Fair Ave in Yakima at 10 a.m. Saturday and wrap up in Toppenish at noon.
The group invites community members to decorate cars with colorful and creative nonpartisan gear, like stickers that say “Register to vote,” a press release said. A winning car will receive a $25 gift card. Those with partisan paraphernalia will not be allowed to participate.
Yakima Valley Votes also will set up voter registration hot spots, where community members can access the internet and get help in English and Spanish to register to vote, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Hotspot locations include the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Miller Park and the Yakima Convention Center in Yakima, as well as the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Dollar Tree, Lane Park and city hall in Toppenish.
The deadline for online and mail-in registration in Washington state is Monday, though people can still register in person at the Yakima County Auditor's Office through Election Day on Nov. 3.