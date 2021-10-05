A Thursday candidate forum for Yakima Valley school board and city council seats has an updated schedule.
The forum for the Upper Valley starts at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Gateway Hotel, 9 N. Ninth St. in Yakima.
The updated schedule has school board candidates speaking at 6 p.m., and city council and mayoral candidates at 7 p.m.
The nonpartisan forum is hosted by the Yakima Republican Women’s Club.
