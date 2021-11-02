Former Selah City Council member Diane Underwood was leading Councilman Kevin Wickenhagen in the City Council race Tuesday night.
In preliminary election results, Underwood was leading Wickenhagen with 51.5 to 48.5% of the votes, or 427-402 votes Tuesday night.
In other Selah races, Jared Iverson was leading Joshua Pruneda 60.9% to 39.1% or 485-311 votes, while Elizabeth Marquis was ahead of Penny Lou Parish 67.5% to 32.5%, or by 523-252 votes.
Wickenhagen, who was appointed to the council in 2019 to the seat vacated when Jeremie Dufault resigned after being elected to the state House of Representatives, was challenged by Underwood, who was first elected to the council in 2015 and chose not to run in 2019.
Underwood was holding off on declaring victory until the final vote tally comes in.
“I guess we’ll see what happens,” Underwood said. “I never count my chickens until they hatch.”
If she is the winner, she said she will work to ensure the council and city are transparent. If it shifts the other way, she said she’ll wish Wickenhagen well and hope he can step up to the challenge.
Iverson and Pruneda, who edged out Mellisa Saxey in the August primary, are running to replace Jacquie Matson, who was elected in 2017 and chose not to seek a second term.
While Iverson has a wider margin, he was also cautiously optimistic, noting that late votes could shift things.
“If I split the (uncounted) votes, I’ve got a good chance,” Iverson said.
He said the results were better than what he was expecting.
Marquis and Parish are running for the seat held by Suzanne Vargas, who was appointed to the council last year to replace Jeremy Burke, who moved out of the area. Vargas is not seeking reelection.
“I’m extremely humbled and honored by my neighbors who have voted for me,” said Marquis, adding that this was her first election as a candidate. “I am looking forward to being their voice.”
The election follows a tumultuous year for the city in which then-City Administrator Don Wayman disparaged local Black Lives Matter supporters and ordered city officials to erase chalk art and remove signs supporting the anti-police brutality group.
The Selah Alliance For Equality sued the city in federal court, which prompted the city to revise its sign ordinance to permit signs on city streets regardless of their message.
Wayman was fired in May.
