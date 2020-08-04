U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside is set to face a Democratic challenger in the November general election, according to preliminary ballot results.
Newhouse took 49,608 votes, or 56.48% of the vote across the 4th District, initial counts showed Tuesday evening. Democrat Douglas McKinley, an attorney from Richland, garnered 24,370 votes, or 27.75%.
Results for both candidates were within a percentage point of the districtwide count in the Yakima County-specific results.
There were six candidates on the primary election ballot. The top two vote-getters from Tuesday , regardless of party, advance to the general election. Other candidates received between 2%-6% of the initial ballot count districtwide.
Overall, 87,828 votes were cast in the 4th District race.
Newhouse lauded the voter turnout and encouraged voters to stay engaged through November.
“I will continue to work as hard as I can to earn everybody’s faith not only in myself as their representative, but also in good government. I look forward to restoring people’s faith and continuing to work very hard on their behalf,” said Newhouse.
“It truly has been a challenging year. No one could have predicted or anticipated the challenges that we have due to coronavirus,” he added. “I’m optimistic, I truly am, that we will get through this and we will get back to a normal. I will work as hard as I can to make sure businesses are able to reopen, our economy can get going, schools can reopen as safely as possible. That should be everyone’s goal moving forward.”
Elected in 2014, Newhouse is seeking his fourth term.
McKinley said he was looking forward to providing voters a candidate on the November ballot that countered Newhouse, if results hold.
“I think it’s important that people have a choice,” he said Tuesday evening. “Dan Newhouse and I are as clear a choice as possible: I think we present a complete contrast to one another’s background and governing philosophies.”
McKinley said leading up to the November election he would be reaching out to more Central Washington residents “who need a federal government who works for them, and not for wealthy people and large corporations.
“We always knew it was going to be an uphill battle to beat an incumbent multimillionaire in the Republican Party,” he said. “I’m hoping more people will come out in the general election and vote in their own self-interest.”
Newhouse raised $611,481 for his campaign from Jan. 1 to March 31. Republican Sarena Sloot, who was in third place Tuesday night with 5.98% of the vote, was second with $3,526.