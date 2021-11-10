The Yakima City Council is considering a draft district map that could give more representation to the city’s Latino community.
The city is required to review the districts after data from each census is released to evaluate whether any changes need to be made, City Attorney Sara Watkins said in a Tuesday study session. The 2020 Census shows that the overall population is not equal across the current districts, she said.
The city has produced two possible maps to remedy that inequality, aiming for about 13,800 total residents in each district, Watkins said. One map may also give Latino voters in District 4 a better chance to elect favored candidates.
The city must consider the Latino citizen voting age population as outlined in the court order that resolved a 2015 voting rights lawsuit filed against the city. The city must also take care to not displace any current council members or residents running for a city office, City Manager Bob Harrison said.
The Latino population in the city of Yakima increased from 41.6% to 48.46%, according to the 2020 Census.
Both maps keep all council members in their current districts.
Balanced map
The first map balances the population across districts and makes only minor changes to district boundaries.
The map reduces the horizontal reach of some current boundaries, with districts 3, 4, and 5 stacked vertically in central Yakima. The 1st and 2nd districts remain in east Yakima, and districts 6 and 7 are in the West Valley.
District 1 would have a Latino voter majority of 66.88%, and District 2 would have a Latino voter majority of 70.9%. The districts each have a Latino voter population of about 75% in the current map.
District 4 would have a Latino majority of 58.21% when considering total population, but that wouldn’t provide a voting population majority.
This map does equalize population across the districts. It nears the 13,800 target in each district with the exception of District 7, which would be about 900 residents over the target, with 14,699 residents.
16th Avenue map
The city prepared a second map, which splits the city at 16th Avenue. In this map, districts 1, 2 and 4 are east of 16th Avenue, and districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 are to the west.
The map could give Latino voters in District 4 a better chance at electing favored candidates, but it falls short of a Latino voter majority.
The Latino voter majority would be 66.88% in District 1, 70.9% in District 2 and 47.22% in District 4. The total Latino population in District 4 would be 64.17%.
In this map, the population is not as balanced across districts. The population is low in District 3 with 11,265 residents. The population is high in District 4 with 15,881 residents and in District 7 with 14,699 residents.
Discussion
Councilmember Kay Funk said in the study session that she wanted to learn more about the citizenship data, since citizenship is not reported in census data.
Watkins said the citizenship data comes from the American Community Survey, which was identified in the court-order as relevant data to include.
Funk said she thought it was reasonable to create a north-south division line near 16th Avenue.
“It makes districts 3 and 4 more homogeneous within themselves,” Funk said.
Mayor Patricia Byers said in the study session that she appreciates the diversity in District 3, and she pointed out that the district did elect a Hispanic representative after the voting rights lawsuit.
David Morales, a Yakima resident and lawyer who consulted with the city about the maps, said adding a third district with a Latino voter majority would give Latinos a better chance to elect candidates to represent them.
He said that in the four council elections in districts 3 and 4 since 2015, only one had a Latino candidate prevail. By comparison, in the four council elections in districts 1 and 2, which have a Latino voter majority, three had a Latino candidate prevail, he said.
“The overall Latino majority is an important concept, but the citizen of voting age population majority is the one that really matters,” Morales said.
He said he supports the 16th Avenue map, but encouraged the council to balance the population and add a third district with a Latino voter majority.
Next steps
Watkins said the maps are preliminary, and present and future council members will have more opportunities to comment.
Harrison said the council will discuss redistricting at another study session in the first quarter of 2022.
“The council will need to consider additional iterations in addition to the maps presented Tuesday evening to better balance the population allocation across the districts,” he said.
He said a timeline hasn’t been defined for finalizing the maps.
