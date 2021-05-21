201103-yh-news-electionphotos-207.jpg
Almost 30 candidates have filed for office in Yakima County Friday, including two former elected officials.

Selah City Councilman Kevin Wickenhagen is now facing a challenge in District 1 from former Councilwoman Diane Underwood, while former Wapato Mayor Jesse Farias has thrown his hat in the ring for the Wapato City Council Position 2, in which he is unopposed.

In Selah, Joshua N. Pruneda filed for the District 2 council, seat, creating a three-way race between Jared Iverson and Mellisa Saxey. Two of the races for the Selah School Board became three-way races with the filing of Nicole Church and Scott Church for districts 1 and 2 respectively.

In the Moxee mayor’s race, LeRoy Lenseigne will face a challenge from Michael (Mike) Kisner, while Michael Beeler entered the Sunnyside City Council District 1 race against John Henry.

Candidates also filed for previously unfilled positions on the Moxee, Harrah, Tieton, Toppenish, Wapato councils, as well as the Grandview, Highland, Mabton, Naches Valley, Toppenish and Union Gap school boards and Yakima County Fire District No. 3.

The primary election, for races with more than two candidates, is Aug. 3. The top two candidates in those races will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. Friday was the last day of filing week.

Here’s a list of those who have filed.

Yakima County Commission, District 3: LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres

Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 1: Kelley Olwell

Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 2: Susan Woodard

Yakima City Council, District 2: Edgar Hernandez, Raul Martinez, Christina Martinez, Danny Herrera

Yakima City Council, District 4: Tony Sandoval, Mark Shervey, Janice Deccio, Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr.

Yakima City Council, District 6: Sam Johnson, Garth McKinney, Matt Brown, Lisa Wallace

Grandview City Council, Position 1: Joan Souders

Grandview City Council, Position 2: Javier "Harv" Rodriguez

Grandview City Council, Position 3: Dianna Jennings

Grandview City Council, Position 4: Robert Ozuna

Granger City Council, Position 1: Israel Bustamante

Granger City Council, Position 2: Susie Muñoz

Granger City Council, Position 3: Silvia Zarate, Ryan Stonemetz

Selah City Council, Position 1: Kevin Wickenhagen, Diane L. Underwood

Selah City Council, Position 2: Jared Iverson, Mellisa Saxey, Joshua N. Pruneda

Selah City Council, Position 3: Suzanne Vargas, Elizabeth Marquis, Penny Lou Parish

Selah City Council, Position 6: Michael Costello

Moxee City Council, Position 1: Robert “Rob” Layman

Moxee City Council, Position 2: Greg Spurgin, Caleb Sluder

Moxee City Council, Position 3: Jan Hutchinson

Moxee mayor: LeRoy Lenseigne, Michael "Mike" Kisner

Naches Town Council, Position 1: Wayne Hawver

Naches Town Council, Position 3: Kit Hawver

Sunnyside City Council, District 1: John Henry, Martin Beeler

Sunnyside City Council, District 2: Dean Broersma, Edgar Magana

Sunnyside City Council, District 3: Julia Hart

Sunnyside City Council, District 4: Chelsea Dimas, Vicki Ripley

Harrah Town Council, Position 1: Darrell Scott

Harrah Town Council, Position 2: Patricia Krueger

Tieton City Council, Position 1: Matt Riddle

Tieton City Council, Position 2: Ed Marquand, Nancy Lee Wilson

Tieton City Council, Position 3: Lupita Carrillo

Tieton City Council, Position 4: Sharon Sedgwick, Nancy Newberry

Toppenish City Council, Position 1: Elpidia Saavedra, SanJuanita Anaya

Toppenish City Council, Position 2: Juan Ceja, Luis C. Alfaro

Toppenish City Council Position 3: Harold Wayne Guckert, Clara R. Jimenez

Toppenish City Council, Position 4: Mark Oaks, David Barragan

Union Gap City Council, Position 1: John Hodkinson

Union Gap City Council, Position 2: James Murr

Union Gap City Council, Position 3: Roger Wentz

Union Gap City Council, Position 7: Sandy Dailey

Wapato City Council, Position 1: Chuck Stephens

Wapato City Council: Position 2: Jesse Farias

Wapato City Council, Position 3: Frank Jaime

Wapato City Council, Position 6: Elizabeth Villa

Wapato City Council, Position 7: Caroline Solis, Robert Reyna

Zillah mayor: Scott Carmack, Jay Spurlock

Zillah City Council, Position 1: Brian Williams

Zillah City Council, Position 2: Chris Schmelzer, Weston Argo

East Valley school board, District 2: Katy Weatherley

East Valley school board, District 5: Eric Farmer, Hali Upson

Granger school board, District 2: Kyle Shinn

Grandview School Board, District 2: Dale Burgeson

Grandview School Board, District 3: Charles Stegeman

Grandview School Board, District 4: Daniel Joseph Hall

Grandview School Board, District 5: Lucia Tovar, Scott McKinney

Highland School Board, Position 1: Nicole Keller

Highland School Board, Position 2: David Barnes

Mabton School Board, Position 1: Anabel De La Torre

Mabton School Board, Position 2: Elma Calixto

Mabton School Board, District 3: Sky Simpson

Mount Adams School Board, District 5: Lacy Simon

Naches Valley School Board, District 2: Bruce Drollinger

Naches Valley School Board, District 3: Chad Christopherson

Naches Valley School Board, District 5: Brandi Lippold

Selah School Board, District 1: Jamie Morford, Timothy R. Ausink, Nicole Church

Selah School Board, District 2: Kristi Wilbert, Joe Catron, Scott Church

Sunnyside School Board, District 2: Linda Roberts, Michelle Emery Perry

Sunnyside School Board, Position 3: Jilliann Patterson

Sunnyside School Board, District 5: Stephen Berg, Timmy Lemos

Toppenish School Board, District 2: Rebecca Perez

Toppenish School Board, District 3: John Ramos, Rosa I. Ortiz

Union Gap School Board, At-Large Position 1: Kiel Martin

Union Gap School Board, District 3: Nicole Rivera

Wapato School Board, District 2: Sarah Divina

Wapato School Board, District 4: Lorenzo Alvarado

West Valley School Board, District 2: Michael Thorner, Karly Almon

West Valley School Board, District 3: Mark Strong

Yakima School Board, Position 1: Graciela Villanueva, Kenton Gartrell

Yakima School Board, Position 2: Donald Joseph Davis, Ryan Beckett, KateAshley Clarke

Zillah School Board, District 1: Darrin Belton

Zillah School Board, District 2: Nicole Garcia Schmelzer

Zillah School Board, District 3: Thomas Fender

Zillah School Board, District 5: Dennis Jones

Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 3: John Kobli

Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 3: Rex Reed

Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 1: Emma Charlet

Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Board, Position 3: David Ramynke

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 3: Todd Lunning

Yakima County Fire District No. 6 Board, Position 3: Jennifer England

Yakima County Fire District No. 7 Board, Position 2: Tom Mains

Yakima County Fire District No. 7 Board, Position 3: Rhon Raschko

Yakima County Fire District No. 9 Board, Position 3: Tom Berndt

Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 3: Paul Barham

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 3: Roger McClure

Port of Grandview Board, District 2: Jim Sewell

Port of Sunnyside Board, District 3: Jim (James) D. Grubenhoff

Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 1: Jessica Hernandez

Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 3: Margarita Barragan

Terrace Heights Sewer District Board, Position 3: Robert Linker, Hanna Jubran

Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 1: Paul Stanton

Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 5: Skip St. Martin

