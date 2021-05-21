Almost 30 candidates have filed for office in Yakima County Friday, including two former elected officials.
Selah City Councilman Kevin Wickenhagen is now facing a challenge in District 1 from former Councilwoman Diane Underwood, while former Wapato Mayor Jesse Farias has thrown his hat in the ring for the Wapato City Council Position 2, in which he is unopposed.
In Selah, Joshua N. Pruneda filed for the District 2 council, seat, creating a three-way race between Jared Iverson and Mellisa Saxey. Two of the races for the Selah School Board became three-way races with the filing of Nicole Church and Scott Church for districts 1 and 2 respectively.
In the Moxee mayor’s race, LeRoy Lenseigne will face a challenge from Michael (Mike) Kisner, while Michael Beeler entered the Sunnyside City Council District 1 race against John Henry.
Candidates also filed for previously unfilled positions on the Moxee, Harrah, Tieton, Toppenish, Wapato councils, as well as the Grandview, Highland, Mabton, Naches Valley, Toppenish and Union Gap school boards and Yakima County Fire District No. 3.
The primary election, for races with more than two candidates, is Aug. 3. The top two candidates in those races will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. Friday was the last day of filing week.
Here’s a list of those who have filed.
Yakima County Commission, District 3: LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres
Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 1: Kelley Olwell
Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 2: Susan Woodard
Yakima City Council, District 2: Edgar Hernandez, Raul Martinez, Christina Martinez, Danny Herrera
Yakima City Council, District 4: Tony Sandoval, Mark Shervey, Janice Deccio, Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr.
Yakima City Council, District 6: Sam Johnson, Garth McKinney, Matt Brown, Lisa Wallace
Grandview City Council, Position 1: Joan Souders
Grandview City Council, Position 2: Javier "Harv" Rodriguez
Grandview City Council, Position 3: Dianna Jennings
Grandview City Council, Position 4: Robert Ozuna
Granger City Council, Position 1: Israel Bustamante
Granger City Council, Position 2: Susie Muñoz
Granger City Council, Position 3: Silvia Zarate, Ryan Stonemetz
Selah City Council, Position 1: Kevin Wickenhagen, Diane L. Underwood
Selah City Council, Position 2: Jared Iverson, Mellisa Saxey, Joshua N. Pruneda
Selah City Council, Position 3: Suzanne Vargas, Elizabeth Marquis, Penny Lou Parish
Selah City Council, Position 6: Michael Costello
Moxee City Council, Position 1: Robert “Rob” Layman
Moxee City Council, Position 2: Greg Spurgin, Caleb Sluder
Moxee City Council, Position 3: Jan Hutchinson
Moxee mayor: LeRoy Lenseigne, Michael "Mike" Kisner
Naches Town Council, Position 1: Wayne Hawver
Naches Town Council, Position 3: Kit Hawver
Sunnyside City Council, District 1: John Henry, Martin Beeler
Sunnyside City Council, District 2: Dean Broersma, Edgar Magana
Sunnyside City Council, District 3: Julia Hart
Sunnyside City Council, District 4: Chelsea Dimas, Vicki Ripley
Harrah Town Council, Position 1: Darrell Scott
Harrah Town Council, Position 2: Patricia Krueger
Tieton City Council, Position 1: Matt Riddle
Tieton City Council, Position 2: Ed Marquand, Nancy Lee Wilson
Tieton City Council, Position 3: Lupita Carrillo
Tieton City Council, Position 4: Sharon Sedgwick, Nancy Newberry
Toppenish City Council, Position 1: Elpidia Saavedra, SanJuanita Anaya
Toppenish City Council, Position 2: Juan Ceja, Luis C. Alfaro
Toppenish City Council Position 3: Harold Wayne Guckert, Clara R. Jimenez
Toppenish City Council, Position 4: Mark Oaks, David Barragan
Union Gap City Council, Position 1: John Hodkinson
Union Gap City Council, Position 2: James Murr
Union Gap City Council, Position 3: Roger Wentz
Union Gap City Council, Position 7: Sandy Dailey
Wapato City Council, Position 1: Chuck Stephens
Wapato City Council: Position 2: Jesse Farias
Wapato City Council, Position 3: Frank Jaime
Wapato City Council, Position 6: Elizabeth Villa
Wapato City Council, Position 7: Caroline Solis, Robert Reyna
Zillah mayor: Scott Carmack, Jay Spurlock
Zillah City Council, Position 1: Brian Williams
Zillah City Council, Position 2: Chris Schmelzer, Weston Argo
East Valley school board, District 2: Katy Weatherley
East Valley school board, District 5: Eric Farmer, Hali Upson
Granger school board, District 2: Kyle Shinn
Grandview School Board, District 2: Dale Burgeson
Grandview School Board, District 3: Charles Stegeman
Grandview School Board, District 4: Daniel Joseph Hall
Grandview School Board, District 5: Lucia Tovar, Scott McKinney
Highland School Board, Position 1: Nicole Keller
Highland School Board, Position 2: David Barnes
Mabton School Board, Position 1: Anabel De La Torre
Mabton School Board, Position 2: Elma Calixto
Mabton School Board, District 3: Sky Simpson
Mount Adams School Board, District 5: Lacy Simon
Naches Valley School Board, District 2: Bruce Drollinger
Naches Valley School Board, District 3: Chad Christopherson
Naches Valley School Board, District 5: Brandi Lippold
Selah School Board, District 1: Jamie Morford, Timothy R. Ausink, Nicole Church
Selah School Board, District 2: Kristi Wilbert, Joe Catron, Scott Church
Sunnyside School Board, District 2: Linda Roberts, Michelle Emery Perry
Sunnyside School Board, Position 3: Jilliann Patterson
Sunnyside School Board, District 5: Stephen Berg, Timmy Lemos
Toppenish School Board, District 2: Rebecca Perez
Toppenish School Board, District 3: John Ramos, Rosa I. Ortiz
Union Gap School Board, At-Large Position 1: Kiel Martin
Union Gap School Board, District 3: Nicole Rivera
Wapato School Board, District 2: Sarah Divina
Wapato School Board, District 4: Lorenzo Alvarado
West Valley School Board, District 2: Michael Thorner, Karly Almon
West Valley School Board, District 3: Mark Strong
Yakima School Board, Position 1: Graciela Villanueva, Kenton Gartrell
Yakima School Board, Position 2: Donald Joseph Davis, Ryan Beckett, KateAshley Clarke
Zillah School Board, District 1: Darrin Belton
Zillah School Board, District 2: Nicole Garcia Schmelzer
Zillah School Board, District 3: Thomas Fender
Zillah School Board, District 5: Dennis Jones
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 3: John Kobli
Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 3: Rex Reed
Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 1: Emma Charlet
Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Board, Position 3: David Ramynke
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 3: Todd Lunning
Yakima County Fire District No. 6 Board, Position 3: Jennifer England
Yakima County Fire District No. 7 Board, Position 2: Tom Mains
Yakima County Fire District No. 7 Board, Position 3: Rhon Raschko
Yakima County Fire District No. 9 Board, Position 3: Tom Berndt
Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 3: Paul Barham
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 3: Roger McClure
Port of Grandview Board, District 2: Jim Sewell
Port of Sunnyside Board, District 3: Jim (James) D. Grubenhoff
Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 1: Jessica Hernandez
Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 3: Margarita Barragan
Terrace Heights Sewer District Board, Position 3: Robert Linker, Hanna Jubran
Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 1: Paul Stanton
Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 5: Skip St. Martin