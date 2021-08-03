Tuesday is Election Day in Yakima County.
Yakima County voters will decide who will move forward in races for the Yakima and Selah city councils and school boards. The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the November general election.
As of Monday, 15% of registered voters had turned in their ballots in the mail-in election. For coverage on the races, go to www.yakimaherald.com/news/elections.
Ballots are due before 8 p.m. at red drop boxes around the county. If mailed, they must be postmarked by Tuesday. In-person voter registration is open until 8 p.m. Election Day. Contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office for election information.