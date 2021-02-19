Tony Sandoval will run for Yakima City Council again this year, he announced this week in a news release.

A former county Democratic Party chairman and local businessman who closed his inflatable bouncy house company, A1 Jumpers, at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandoval will run for the city's District 4 seat.

According to his news release, Sandoval would focus on crime reduction, open government, community health and economic development.

Sandoval lost Yakima council races in 2015 and 2017 after a failed 2014 run at the U.S. House.

Filing for local office happens May 17-21, with the primary in August and general election in November. Council terms are four years.

Three Yakima council seats are up this year. The District 4 seat is currently held by Kay Funk, who has said she does not plan to run for re-election. 

District 6 and District 2 also have openings. Brad Hill, who represents District 6, does not plan to run again. Jason White, who represents District 2, hasn't attended council meetings since June 2020.

