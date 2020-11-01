Ballots continue to roll into the Yakima County Auditor’s Office for Tuesday’s election.
Turnout was 55% as of Friday, with 69,861 ballots returned locally. People have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop off ballots at red county drop boxes. If ballots are mailed through the U.S. Postal Service, they need to be postmarked by Election Day.
The Auditor’s Office is expecting local turnout to be in the 80% range, higher than the last presidential election in 2016, when turnout was 71% locally.
Statewide, nearly 65% of voters had already returned their ballots Friday, a record for this point in an election.
To check on the status of your ballot, and for more information, go to VoteWa.gov.
In addition to the presidential race, local voters will decide who will win a slate of state offices including governor, attorney general, schools chief and public lands commissioner. They will vote for state Supreme Court justices and decide three contested races for Yakima County Superior Court judge. There’s also a ballot referendum about statewide sex education.
In addition, they will vote for the 4th District U.S. House seat, local legislative seats and a hotly contested county commissioner race.
Interviews with the candidates and more information on all the races are posted online on the Yakima Herald-Republic’s 2020 election guide at yakimaherald.com.
For more information on voting in Yakima County, go to yakimacounty.us/170/Elections or contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office Election Division at 509-574-1340.
People who aren’t registered to vote can sign up in person at the Auditor’s Office inside the Yakima County Courthouse on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday only, the county will offer voter registration services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Sunnyside at the Neighborhood Health building, 617 Scoon Road. Bilingual staff are available at both locations.