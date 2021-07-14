Three candidates are vying for the Yakima school board Position 2, with Don Davis Jr. running to retain his seat.
Davis, Ryan Beckett and KateAshley Clarke are running for the spot, which has a four-year unpaid term. Davis was appointed to the position in 2016 before he was elected in 2017.
The top two candidates in the Aug. 3 primary will advance to the November general election. Beckett is the only candidate who has reported funds for his campaign, bringing in $7,846 in cash and kind contributions, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission.
Davis did not respond to multiple interview requests.
The school board has five members who direct Superintendent Trevor Greene on how to lead the district’s roughly 2,000 staff and nearly 16,000 students, the largest student body in Yakima County.
The student population was made up of 80.1% Hispanic or Latino students in the 2020-21 school year, 15.6% white students, 2.5% multiracial students, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Nearly 80% of students were from low-income families. Thirty percent were English language learners. Another 14% were students with disabilities, and 9% were migrant students.
Just 23.6% of kindergarten students in the 2019-20 school year were found to start school in the district with foundational skills considered to make them “kindergarten ready,” a key indicator of whether students will be on-track in third grade — in turn indicative of whether a student graduates on time. By comparison, 51.5% of students statewide entered kindergarten “ready.”
In recent years, the Yakima school board was involved in creating a six-year strategic plan for the school district, which emphasizes five areas of focus: developing a strong foundation in early years leading up to kindergarten; growing an empowered and engaged student body; creating equitable opportunity to achieve core mastery and critical thinking; supporting students in becoming bilingual and biliterate by graduation; and improving persistence through graduation and beyond.
During the pandemic, Yakima School District moved cautiously in returning its staff and students to buildings. It was the last in the county to return all students to on-campus learning, but was ahead of many schools elsewhere in the state. During remote learning, the district worked to make school internet connections available to students anywhere within district boundaries, and made devices available to each student to take home.
District officials have said they are focused on student acceleration in the coming year, with a goal of not only catching kids up on lost learning and socialization, but propelling them.
What is your plan to help educators get kids up to speed in learning in response to disruptions caused by the pandemic?
Ryan Beckett
Beckett said kids need to be back in person full time, but remote school likely will be a useful tool, pointing to future snow days or natural disasters. He said the district should focus on teacher training, “to make sure they’re comfortable delivering educational content through Google Meet or Zoom school.”
Beckett said this tool would be a “critical component that will capitalize on the gains,” even as schools return to full-time in-person schooling as soon as possible.
KateAshley Clarke
Clarke said she strongly supports in-person education. “I think it’s the best way for students to get the hands-on instruction that they need and that will best catch them up,” she said.
She said she would support “any measures to have education in person and to ensure that teachers are able to help students in person and to see what their needs are.” Clarke also plans to talk with educators to better understand what losses have happened during the pandemic.
“I want to organize sessions with instructors to hear from them firsthand what that looks like and what measures would support them in catching students up, whether it’s having tutoring hours or special sessions for students who have not caught up yet.”
How can diversity, equity and inclusion be improved in Yakima schools?
Beckett
“I think that it’s possible to celebrate diverse cultures and promote inclusion in our education environments without teaching kids to judge other people on the color of their skin. We have an extremely diverse population in our school district already, and I think our teachers, the people on the front line, do an amazing job of teaching our kids to begin with,” he said.
He said the Yakima school board would need to be prepared to respond to staff, parent and student concerns around a new law surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion training in schools and sharing how the district handles that in its schools.
“The focus for improving it should be on making sure it’s consistent, that our message is positive and embracing and not devolving into the cynical and the negative.” He said the new state law — SB 5044 — requires training for both staff and students. It does not — it requires training in diversity, equity and inclusion for all school staff and school board members.
Clarke
“Yakima School District is one of the most diverse in the state, and the school board recently proposed their equity policy, and I feel that this policy is in itself opposed to what the Civil Rights Act meant to propose, which is eliminating segregation,” she said. “The equity policy is actually implementing segregation by dividing students into groups based on race, class and gender. So from that perspective … I am opposed to that policy.”
Rather than focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, “the best way forward is to focus on education. I feel strongly that a strong education is what will pave the way for students to be — for every single student to be — prepared for their future and be prepared for their career and the workforce.”
How would you approach improving parent and community engagement in schools?
Beckett
“Parent engagement along with student engagement is obviously one of the biggest factors in any student’s success within their education, so we have to continue to reach out in imaginative and creative ways to engage with parents,” he said.
Beckett lauded the work the Yakima School District’s public relations department does to engage parents through channels like social media, but said there are opportunities to improve on this. “Not every parent receives information in the same way or same time, so hitting people in as many different possible venues to make sure information reaches parents” is a goal to continue working towards, he said.
Clarke
Clarke said she’d like to encourage parent engagement at school board meetings.
“There is lower attendance and part of that is a function of the pandemic and having the meetings be virtual,” she said. She would work to inform and remind district parents about upcoming meeting dates, in part through a newsletter in which Clarke plans to “explain what policies are being advanced, what we will be proposing as school board members, and inciting any feedback.”
She said she also plans to have quarterly, open-invitation meetings of her own where parents and community members could provide feedback, express their desires for new district efforts, and provide feedback on existing school board policies. “My hope is that parents will feel they’re taking ownership, that they’re engaging, they’re being heard and their concerns are being addressed.”