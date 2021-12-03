The final approval of new Washington voting boundaries will be in the hands of the Legislature after the state Supreme Court declined to adopt a new redistricting plan Friday.
The court order released Friday morning returns the issue of redistricting to the bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission for final steps before sending the maps — which displace one Yakima lawmaker — to the Legislature.
The court did not comment on the plan’s legality, just the commission’s deadline.
Commission spokesperson Jamie Nixon said the commission will review the Supreme Court order and update the public on next steps soon.
“The commission appreciates the Supreme Court’s quick decision to allow the redistricting process to continue forward per the RCW,” he said in an email.
Once the plan is sent to the Legislature, state law gives lawmakers 30 days to review the plan and make minor changes. Any amendments require support by two-thirds of the House and Senate, state law says.Yakima lawmakers
The legislative district plan reached by the commission splits Yakima County into three pieces, as is currently the case, and keeps the Yakama reservation together.
The border changes move state Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, from District 15 to 14, which is represented by Rep. Chris Corry in Yakima and Rep. Gina Mosbrucker in Goldendale. They are both Republicans.
Corry, Mosbrucker and Sen. Curtis King of Yakima will remain in District 14.
Dufault said he was surprised the state Supreme Court didn’t change the maps.
“I wish that more of the 15th district was in Yakima County because that’s my home and that’s the part of the state that I care about the most,” he said.
In the plan, District 15 extends east into Grant, Adams, Franklin and Benton counties.
As for running for office in the new district, Dufault said he would need to consider his options.
“Now that the decision is final, I will spend some time thinking about it and will decide what to do,” he said.
King said he was pleased that the court is letting the commission move forward with the redistricting plan.
“I think the fact that all four of (the commissioners) reached an agreement negates the fact that it wasn’t done in the proper time frame,” King said. “I think it makes all of our lives a little easier that we now know what the districts are and who is still in their district and some who are not, and we can move forward.”
King said the boundary shift that displaces Dufault is a challenge for Yakima County.
“Rep. Dufault has done a great job in representing the 15th,” King said. “But those things happen, and we have to work and look at how we keep good people in the Legislature and get good people there to begin with.”
Mosbrucker said the court’s decision was good news.
“I look forward to the new boundaries,” Mosbrucker said. “I’ve always represented the entire state of Washington.”
The city of Yakima will continue to be split between Districts 14 and 15 in the plan, and Naches and Tieton will move into District 13. The Yakama Reservation will be in District 14.
District 15, which includes the east side of the city of Yakima, Union Gap, part of Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview, has a Latino voter majority of 50.02% and an overall minority voter population of 55.05%. Some voting rights advocates, including Yakima attorney and resident David Morales, said the district may not comply with the Voting Rights Act because even with the Latino voter majority, Latino voters may not be able to elect their preferred candidates.
Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside and Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger would stay in District 15 with its new boundaries in the plan.
Congressional districts
The congressional plan makes minor changes to District 4, dropping parts of Adams, Franklin and Walla Walla counties and picking up Klickitat County.
Yakima County and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, would remain in the district. His office did not immediately return a request for comment.
