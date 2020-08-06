YAKIMA, Wash. — The approval margin for Sunnyside’s Transportation Benefit District widened as additional votes were counted Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 702 votes on the measure had been counted, with 364 — 51.8% — in favor of the two-tenths of 1% sales tax that would fund highway resurfacing as well as road and intersection improvements in the Lower Valley city. No votes were 338, or 48.2%. The margin widened from 18 to 26 votes.
The measure requires a simple majority to pass.
City Manager Martin Casey said he was encouraged by the trend in the votes, given the circumstances of asking people to pay more taxes at the time when coronavirus has stifled the economy.
“When the (City Council) voted to put this on the ballot in February, the COVID-19 pandemic had barely arrived in the United States,” Casey said.
The measure, if it passes, is expected to generate $400,000 a year, based on pre-pandemic projections, Casey said. It would go into effect in January, and Casey said it is not quite clear yet how the pandemic will affect revenues.
Other results, high turnout
Amanda McKinney maintained her lead in the Yakima County Commission race, with 46.5% of the 17,838 votes cast. Vicki Baker, who was appointed to replace Commissioner Mike Leita who resigned at the end of 2019, remained in second place with 35.18% of the vote. Both are Republican. Cindy O'Halloran, an independent, had 17% of the total, or 3,158 votes.
Turnout was high. As of Thursday, 43.6% of the ballots had been returned to the county, which Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said was a pleasant surprise.
“The turnout is incredible for this cycle,” Ross said. “It’s more than we ever had before in percentage and raw numbers,” Ross said.
He was anticipating at most 40% returned, a number that was exceeded Wednesday. The results are set to be certified on Aug. 18.
One of the driving factors for the increased turnout was the governor’s race, Ross said. More than 30 candidates were vying for the November election, in which Gov. Jay Inslee is seeking a third term of office.
Inslee came out of the primary in first place with 50.9% of the votes cast statewide, and will face Republic police Chief Loren Culp, who received 17.1% of the statewide vote.
Washington state has a top-two primary, with the top two finishers in each race advancing to the general election in November, regardless of party.