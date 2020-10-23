A candidate for Yakima County Superior Court says his campaign signs are being vandalized or stolen in what he claims is a targeted attack.
Bronson Faul, senior assistant Yakima city attorney and part-time Selah Municipal Court judge, put up signs that said, “No More Liberal Judges” which he said were a reference to judge appointments in general in the state.
“I think there is an organized effort,” Faul said in a Friday interview. “It’s not one little location or area. It’s happening in Yakima, West Valley, Terrace Heights and Selah.”
Faul is running against Judge Elisabeth Tutsch, who was appointed to the court in April to fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Michael McCarthy.
Judge races are nonpartisan.
Meanwhile, Tony Sandoval, who unsuccessfully ran for Yakima City Council in 2015 and 2017, filed a complaint with the PDC alleging that Faul did not include a line on the signs about who was paying for them as required.
“I was always told you had to put your identification on everything you put out,” Sandoval said.
But the PDC dismissed the complaint Thursday because state law exempts yard signs smaller than 8 feet by 4 feet from having a disclaimer about who paid for them.
Faul said his signs have been vandalized by people who have either painted over the word “No” and his name, turning the signs into messages that say “More Liberal Judges.” Lately, vandals have also removed about 65-75 signs, Faul said. He estimates the cost of the signs at $60-$80 between materials and labor putting them up.
He has not reported the thefts to police because there is no evidence as to who took them.
Sandoval said he thought it was “sleazy” for Faul to put up the signs, and then find a “loophole” to get out of identifying who was responsible for them.
“I don’t think this person is being honest,” said Sandoval. Sandoval said he supports Tutsch, and has not taken any action against Faul’s signs except for the PDC complaint.