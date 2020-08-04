A Sunnyside ballot measure asking voters whether to increase the retail sales tax to fund transportation improvement projects is a close call but appeared to be passing Tuesday night, according to initial ballot counts.
Out of 638 votes, 328 were in favor — a 51.41% approval rate in the initial count with an 18-vote margin.
The measure, which would increase taxes by up to two-tenths of 1%, requires a simple majority vote, or 50% plus one, to pass.
If passed, the retail sales tax in Sunnyside would increase from 8% — which includes state, county and city rates — to 8.2%, City Manager Martin Casey said ahead of the vote. The tax hike would last 10 years and would generate an estimated $400,000 in annual revenue.
The funds would be used for projects outlined in the City of Sunnyside Transportation Improvement Program for 2021-26, passed at a public hearing July 13. They include road and intersection improvements and highway resurfacing.
The Yakima County Elections Office shows there are 43,640 registered voters in the transportation benefit district, which was created in 2019 and the new tax would fund. The district is slightly larger than the Sunnyside city limits.