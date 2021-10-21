Yakima-area voters have fewer opportunities to watch local candidates interact with their opponents this year.
The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Yakima County forum was canceled this year because of a lack of candidate participation, and the Yakima Herald-Republic’s editorial board interviews had just one candidate in each Yakima City Council race, according to organizers. Both forums are formatted as Q&A-style debates, meaning the candidates would have been questioned opposite his or her opponent.
Yakima City Council candidates Matt Brown and Mark Shervey declined to participate in the Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board interviews and in the League of Women Voters forum. City Council candidate Edgar Hernandez Jr. did not respond to invitations to participate in the two events.
The three have aligned themselves on social media and in previous interviews. Brown said in an interview hosted by Mike Kay, director of Camp Hope, that he, Shervey and Hernandez partnered to run for the council because they are like-minded.
Brown said he participated in election forums hosted by the Yakima County Republican Liberty Caucus and the Republican Women’s Club. The Liberty forum took place before the August primary, and Brown said he, Shervey and Hernandez were the only City Council candidates present.
Brown, Shervey, Lisa Wallace and Hernandez attended a nonpartisan forum hosted by the Republican Women’s Club, club President Ann Bowman said. That forum gave candidates 10 minutes to speak and a chance to answer audience questions. The club had separate forums in Yakima and Toppenish.
League forum
Criss Bardill, a member of the League of Women Voters of Yakima County’s leadership team, said the group’s traditional forum isn’t happening this year because of poor candidate turnout. The group was working to set up a virtual forum for Yakima City Council candidates. A 2019 forum had 70 people in the audience at its peak, Bardill said.
The league does not host empty-chair debates, she said, which means both candidates in a race must agree to participate. Brown and Shervey declined to participate, and Hernandez never responded to the invitation, she said. She said the messages she received from Brown and Shervey were courteous and nearly identical in wording.
Brown responded to questions for this story in a video posted on his Facebook account. He said he had prior campaign engagements on all of the dates the league requested.
“This wasn’t personal,” he said in the video. “It just did not fit with my prior commitments.”
He did not say what those prior commitments were.
Bardill said she is disappointed the forum won’t happen.
“The league hosts unbiased and professionally run forums,” she said. “We do get good turnout.”
The questions posed to candidates in the forum are screened for appropriateness to the position and a lack of bias, according to the forum rules. The rules were shared with the candidates in the original invitation. The forum would have been moderated by Greg Halling, executive editor of the Herald-Republic.
Editorial board interviews
Yakima Herald-Republic Editorial Page Editor John Taylor said the newspaper’s editorial board likes to have both candidates in a race present for interviews to keep a level playing field. Typically, the editorial board interviews the pairs of candidates running for county commission, City Council and school board positions.
The Q&A-style interviews help the editorial board, made up of Taylor, Halling and City Editor Joanna Markell, determine the Herald-Republic’s editorial endorsements, Taylor said.
But in the interviews this year, only one candidate turned out from each City Council race, Taylor said. Danny Herrera for District 2, Janice Deccio for District 4 and Lisa Wallace for District 6 participated. Their opponents — Hernandez, Shervey and Brown, respectively — did not.
Taylor said having only one candidate in the interviews brings problems for the board when deciding who to endorse.
“The first priority is to make sure we get as much information as we can before we make any kind of endorsement,” he said, “So if we don’t hear from someone, we’re relying on less direct information than we might like.”
Taylor said the candidates’ unwillingness to participate also raises questions about their accessibility to voters. The candidates running for public office are asking the public for votes and to pay their salary or a stipend, he said.
“It seems like you owe (the public) the opportunity to hear what you have to say,” he said.
Brown said he didn’t participate in the interview because he wants the news media to be free, unbiased and fair.
“When newspapers are endorsing candidates and asking them to interview for said endorsement, it personally goes against everything I stand for on principle,” Brown said in his video response.
Brown said he is getting his message out to voters by attending in-person forums and doorbelling.
The editorial board’s endorsements are delivered in the editorial pages of the newspaper, separate from the news section.
All Yakima council candidates participated in Herald-Republic interviews as part of regular election coverage.
Shervey declined a request for comment about his participation in local election forums. Hernandez did not respond to requests for comment.
Voters’ Guide
Beyond the forums, voters might also note missing information for some races in the Yakima County Voters’ Guide.
There are a number of races where no candidates filled out information, including the Harrah council, Mabton mayor and council, Naches council, Yakima Municipal Court, along with some school board and fire district races. In other races, only some of the candidates provided information.
For Yakima City Council, all the candidates except Hernandez provided information in the voter guide.
Every registered voter in Yakima County receives a voters’ guide, which includes statements and biographical information submitted by the candidates themselves. County Auditor Charles Ross said the elections office encourages all candidates to submit information for the voters’ guide.
“Unfortunately, a lot of folks don’t,” he said.
It is common for candidates to not submit any information, Ross said, especially in lower-profile races or races where there is no opposition.
Ross said the voters’ guide is the main way voters learn about the candidates on their ballot. He said the Herald-Republic, local election forums and social media are other places voters learn about candidates.
