Voters in Selah and West Valley will decide the winners in several contested school board races.
In the Selah School District, two board positions are up for grabs. Joe Catron and Scott Church are vying for the District 2 position, for which incumbent Kelliann Ergeson chose not to run for reelection. Nicole Church is challenging incumbent and current board vice president Jamie Morford for the at-large Position 1.
The West Valley school board has one contested race. Newcomer Karly Almon is challenging incumbent Michael Thorner for the District 2 position.
Current board president Mark A. Strong is running unopposed for the District 3 position.
The school board positions come with four-year terms and are unpaid.
In a special election earlier this year, Selah voters renewed a tax levy that helps support student services, sports, technology and safety.
West Valley School District has a number of new faces in leadership positions including a new Superintendent Peter Finch, as well as recently appointed assistant superintendent for business and finance operations and an innovation and CTE director.
All six candidates chose the Washington Public Disclosure Commission's mini-reporting option, meaning they plan to raise less than $5,000 and are not required to report detailed contributions.
We asked candidates in contested races two questions each, based on their school districts. Scott Church, Nicole Church, Morford and Almon did not respond by the deadline. Scott and Nicole Church are registered at the same P.O. Box.
Selah
Do you support the school district’s COVID protocols? Why or why not?
Catron: Our school districts’ protocols are unfortunately dictated from Olympia. Without state funding, our students would suffer worse than they currently are. There is widespread debate on the utility of face masks and until recently, there was little real science to prove their efficacy. While I may personally oppose wearing masks, as an elected policymaker and altruistic community leader, I will consult the advice of medical professionals until we find a favorable alternative.
How would you provide equitable education to a diverse student population?
Catron: We need to embrace the fact that each student is an individual with unique traits, skills and ambitions. By implementing a dual language immersion program, we could teach all our students to not only value their own language and culture, but to embrace the rich traditions or customs of their classmates. Cultural relativism can never be taught too early.
West Valley
Do you support the school district’s COVID protocols? Why or why not?
Thorner: Yes. For most of our students, going to school in-person is absolutely essential in providing the best educational experience possible. In doing so, we need to ensure the safety and health of our students and staff. These protocols are either required or recommended by public health professionals. If we all do our collective part in following these protocols diligently, not only will we be playing a role in reducing the transmission of COVID within our community, we can remain in-person without further interruption.
The district has named “equity and inclusion” as top priorities. What does equity and inclusion in a school district look like to you?
Thorner: First, I would like to highlight the difference between “equality” and “equity.” I think we had a perfect example of this distinction during the 2020 school closure. “Equality” refers to treating all students the same. During the school closure, the West Valley School District provided all students with a Chromebook. All students were treated equally. However, even with access to a Chromebook, some students were not able to receive their education because their families did not have internet access. This was an equity issue. All students were not able to log in to Google classroom for their assignments and could not participate via Zoom with their classmates. “Equity” refers to each student being provided the opportunity to be successful. The district’s solution to the equity problem was to supply a hotspot to families with no internet access so that the barrier was removed and the students had the opportunity to be successful. To me, “equity” in a school district means identifying and removing barriers so that each student has the opportunity to be successful at school every day.
“Inclusion” is a term that is used in reference to our students with special needs. Special needs students means not only students with disabilities, but also includes highly capable students, English-language learners and Title I/LAP students. Decades of educational research has shown the benefits of inclusion not only for students in these special populations, but also for their general education peers. If our goal as a school district is to ensure that all of our students are responsible and productive citizens, we need to ensure that all of our students are being included in our community. To me, “inclusion” in a school district means that students with special needs, whatever those needs may be, are given the opportunity to be a part of their school community by participating in the same classes and activities as their general education peers, to the greatest extent possible.
