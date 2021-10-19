Two candidates for Selah school board said on social media they plan to move because of an employer vaccine mandate, effectively ending their runs at positions on the school board.
Scott Church, who was running for the Position 2 seat, and Nicole Church, who was running for the at-large Position 1 seat, said they plan to move outside of the boundaries of the Selah School District, according to a post on Nicole Church’s Facebook page. A move would make the Churches, who are married, ineligible to serve on the school board.
In the post, Nicole Church said she and her husband are employed at Hanford and expect to lose their jobs by Dec. 8 because they are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in September mandating that federal employees, including contractors, be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.
"We have both been open advocates of medical choice and freedom, and we will stand for these convictions even at the cost of losing our livelihoods," Nicole Church wrote.
The Churches could not be reached for comment by phone and email.
The pair still appear on the ballot. The deadline to officially withdraw from this November’s election was May 24, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office’s elections division.
School board members must live within the boundaries of the school district, according to board policy. If a position is vacant, the board members may appoint a person to fill that role after conducting open interview with applicants. The appointee remains in that position until the next regularly scheduled board election, which would be 2023.
Joe Catron is the other candidate in the Selah school board Position 2 race and incumbent Jamie Morford is the other candidate in the at-large Position 1 race.
Nicole Church said she and her husband endorse their former opponents in the primary, Kristi Wilbert for Position 1 and Tim Ausink for Position 2 as write-ins, and also back Catron and Morford.
"Write-in campaigns are not often effective, but hopefully this will be early enough with ballots that it can at least give community members an option," Nicole Church wrote. "We also support our current opponents, Joe Catron and Jamie Morford. We believe either of these candidates for each position would be advocates for the children of Selah schools, which is what the school board is supposed to be all about. We think it would be better to have known candidates than potential appointees by the current board if we won and had to leave."
Candidates who lose a primary election cannot be write-in candidates for the same position in the general election under state law, Yakima County Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said in an email.
Editor's note: This article was updated to include information about the rules for write-in candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.