Republican incumbent state Rep. Jeremie Dufault says he will stand for smaller and smarter government, lower taxes and constitutional protections if elected.
Challenging Democrat A.J. Cooper said the environment and social justice are important to her, and she’s running to ensure her two children have a bright future.
Both candidates are from Selah. They faced off in 2018 for the position, when Dufault defeated Cooper with 20,275 votes, or about 60%.
Cooper highlighted her involvement in environmental justice and civil rights movements: standing with the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation protesting the North Dakota Pipeline, marching to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and for equitable wages for hospital staff, advocating for farmworker protections, and standing with the Black Lives Matter movement.
If elected, she said she would be a voice for science, facts, and best practice models when voting or creating laws and policy. She also said she would strive to be as inclusive as possible.
“Yakima Valley is culturally rich, but not all voices are heard,” she said. “My door will be open to all. My motto has been ‘If you invite me, I will come.’ ”
Climate change, water and air pollution, and wildfires highlight the major environmental issues facing people, Cooper said.
If elected, Dufault said people would be able to expect a leader who is a professional.
“I know that my words and actions are a reflection on our community, so I try to act in a way that leaves a positive impression of the great people I represent,” he said.
Dufault said he would fight to address veterans’ issues. He served in Kuwait and Afghanistan. Dufault has served on business, judiciary and transportation committees since he stepped into the position.
As of Monday, Dufault had received close to $262,000 in contributions for his campaign, with $140,000 banked in a surplus funds account. More than 40 people or organizations contributed $2,000 each to Dufault’s campaign, including the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the Washington Hospital Political Action Committee, the Washington Association of Realtors Political Affairs Council, and Microsoft.
Cooper had about $703, which she contributed herself.
The term of office for a representative lasts two years. The annual salary for the position is $56,881. The 15th District covers part of Yakima County, including Selah, Yakima, Terrace Heights, Wapato, Moxee, Union Gap, Sunnyside, Zillah, Toppenish, Granger, Grandview and Mabton.
The candidates answered questions about their priorities, their approach to COVID-19, and their qualifications for the position. In alphabetical order:
Why are you running for this office?
Cooper: I am running for state representative to ensure my two children have a bright future. Climate change is one of the most important issues facing Washington state and the world. Air pollution, water pollution and wildfires are just a few of the environmental issues we are facing. Climate change is not bound by borders or political parties; we are in this together. I will value science and education to ensure my children, your children, and your grandchildren have access to an inclusive, quality education. This is not just about getting elected; for me, it is about the people of the Yakima Valley (my community).
Dufault: My family has called the Yakima Valley home for generations. I want to do my part to keep it a great place to work, live, farm, raise a family, and experience the American dream. My experience and my conservative values of faith, family, and smaller and smarter government make me the best choice. I have a work ethic to get things done and the ability to work across the aisle to solve problems.
What do you see as the most pressing issues? What would you prioritize?
Cooper: I will focus on environmental issues like restoring habitat to its natural state, water conservation, and of course, clean air, water, and soil. Another area of focus will be systemic racism by addressing equitable treatment by law enforcement, wage equality, and shortfalls in health care. As a former teacher, education is always one of my top priorities.
Dufault: We have to rebuild our state’s economy by helping entrepreneurs start and grow companies. We have to stop raising taxes. And we have to protect people, property and constitutional rights. The violence, vandalism and lawlessness that is happening without consequence in our state is unacceptable and must be stopped.
What should the Legislature’s role be in the fight against COVID-19 and the state’s economic recovery?
Cooper: The people should be provided clear recommendations and steps to remain healthy with up-to-date information. The Legislature has a unique opportunity to create a reliable, equitable, and accessible health care system. The Legislature has a responsibility to meet mental health and well-being needs. Many of the programs set up in Washington state can be accessed online, but not everyone has access to internet. Access to broadband is not only essential to access support programs but is also essential while students are participating in online learning. The Legislature should ensure those on the frontlines have the essential equipment to perform their jobs safely.
Dufault: We have passed the point where Gov. Jay Inslee should be making every decision regarding COVID-19. It’s time for the Legislature to play a role. Together — with the Legislature representing individual districts and the governor representing the entire state — we should be working to guide Washington through this crisis. It is the Legislature’s responsibility, though, to lead Washington state’s COVID-19 economic recovery. Step one: No new taxes. Step two: No new regulations that make it harder to do business here. We should consider other solutions only after we have taken both of those steps.