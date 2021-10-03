In addition to school board candidates, voters in the Selah School District will also decide whether the Selah Aquatic Center receives funding through tax money.
For the fourth time since 2017, the Selah Parks and Recreation Service Area will ask residents to approve a maintenance and operations levy for the pool at Wixson Park. The six-year levy would cover the operating costs for the center.
The proposed levy would be 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and could raise $200,000 a year. For the owner of a $250,000 home, that would work out to $25 a year.
With previous attempts to pass the levy falling just short of the 60% required for approval, SPRA is making a push to get as much information as possible out to voters before ballots are due on Nov. 2.
“Part of the thing we heard last time was that people didn’t know enough about it,” said Aimee Ozanich, the aquatic center’s director. “We’re trying to get more information out so people can see it.
In addition to signs that will be posted throughout Selah, a flier sent to voters, and updates to the selahaquaticcenter.org website and social media accounts, SPRSA will conduct an open house beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Selah Civic Center to answer questions.
SPRSA provided the tax funding for Selah’s city pool’s operating costs, and in 2015 won voter approval on a $6.2 million bond to replace the aging pool with an updated aquatic center featuring such amenities as a lap pool and lazy river.
SPRSA sought to increase the levy to cover increased operating costs. In 2017, a one-year levy was proposed that would cover the last year of the previous six-year levy, but it fell short of passage with only 55.9% of voters supporting it.
In 2018 and 2019, efforts for six-year levies only received 59.2% and 58.9% support, respectively.
The aquatic center opened in 2019 under SPRSA’s management, but operated on donations from the community and gate receipts, with operating expenses estimated to be about $250,000 to $270,000 a year.
Other sources of aquatic center revenue include rentals for private parties, as well as swim meets and school swim team practices.
