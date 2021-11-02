The Selah Aquatic Center’s maintenance and operations levy appears to be failing to gain support for a fourth time.
In preliminary results Tuesday, the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area’s maintenance and operations levy for the Wixson Park pool only received 50.9% approval, or 1,383 to 1,334 votes.
At least 60% of the voters within the Selah School District boundaries must approve the levy for it to take effect.
The proposed levy would be 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, potentially raising $200,000 a year to cover the operating costs of the pool.
Tuesday’s referendum was the fourth time since 2017 that SPRSA has asked voters to approve an M&O levy. SPRSA sought to increase the levy to cover increased operating costs. In 2017, a one-year levy was proposed that would cover the last year of the previous six-year levy, but it fell short of passage with only 55.9% of voters supporting it.
In 2018 and 2019, efforts for six-year levies only received 59.2% and 58.9% support, respectively.
SPRSA provided the tax funding for Selah’s city pool’s operating costs, and in 2015 won voter approval on a $6.2 million bond to replace the aging pool with an updated aquatic center featuring such amenities as a lap pool and lazy river.
The aquatic center opened in 2019 under SPRSA’s management, but operated on donations from the community and gate receipts, with operating expenses estimated to be about $250,000 to $270,000 a year.
