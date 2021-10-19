The race for Toppenish City Council Position 1 has become uncontested as one candidate discontinued her candidacy, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
SanJuanita Anaya discontinued her campaign after being notified she failed to provide financial statements, which candidates must do within two weeks of filing for office.
Incumbent Elpidia Saavedre, 46, is now the only one eligible for the position, although Anaya’s name will remain on the November ballot.
Anaya couldn’t be reached for comment, and there was no information on her candidacy in the Yakima County Voters’ Guide.
Saavedre, also mayor pro tem, said she wants to help the city grow its economy in an effort to lessen the tax burden on residents.
Residents pay a 31% tax on water, sewer and garbage services and an 8.5% tax on phone, natural gas and electricity services to maintain city services.
The minimum water, sewer and garbage bill is about $160 a month.
Saavedre, a lifelong Toppenish resident, raised three children in Toppenish with her husband. She said she understands the challenges the city faces.
“I have lived the struggles of our residents — I know what it is like to have and to not have,” she said. “We, the residents of Toppenish, are resilient and although we struggle with revenue and a very tight budget, my hope as a city leader is to help balance our city’s needs with the needs of our residents so that we can prosper.”
Saavedre said the city is moving ahead with a community development plan to help lure more local business to town, and help struggling business owners succeed.
“More businesses, bring in more revenue, and over time we can reduce the taxes on our residents and improve infrastructure,” she said.
Saavedre also wants to improve public safety by helping the city fill two vacant police officer positions on the 12-officer force.
She previously supported increasing pay for new officers to garner more interest in the department, which helped fill a few officer positions last year.
Position 2
Candidates seeking Position 2 of the City Council could not be reached. Newcomer Luis Alfaro is facing former Toppenish Police Officer Juan Ceja, who was appointed to the council when longtime council member Blaine Thorington resigned.
Neither candidate provided any information about their candidacy in the voters’ guide.
