Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross was expecting voter participation in this year’s primary election to be better than usual.
He was anticipating, when the final tally was made, that the numbers would be between 35% and 40%, slightly higher than the typical primary result.
But that expectation was exceeded the day after Tuesday’s election, when the percentage of returned ballots stood at 42.38%. As of Thursday, the rate of return was almost 43.6%, the highest primary election return in 10 years.
“The turnout’s incredible this cycle,” Ross said in an earlier interview.
Likewise, Democratic and Republican party leaders in Yakima County were impressed with the turnout, both attributing it to a combination of a governor’s race that had voters winnow a field of more than 30 candidates down to two, an upcoming presidential election and the coronavirus response.
“I think people too are realizing more than ever that our votes are one of the biggest ways we can make an impact,” said Naomi Whitmore, Yakima County Democratic chairwoman.
Debra Manjarrez, Whitmore’s Republican counterpart, said the increased participation in Yakima County suggests that Republicans have more than a better shot of unseating Gov. Jay Inslee.
“In Eastern Washington, if we vote we can determine who is going to be our next governor,” Manjarrez said.
In the past 10 years, the highest participation in primary elections was 37.77% in 2010, with the lowest in 2017 with 24.39%.
In addition to more voter participation, more voters have registered due to efforts from both parties.
In the 2016 primary, also during a presidential election year, 110,257 people were registered to vote in Yakima County, and 27.64% participated.
This year, 120,904 were registered.
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, sees a couple of factors in the increased participation from the Republican perspective. First, one of the candidates running for governor was Raul Garcia, a Yakima native who likely piqued local interest.
Also, he said reports of demonstrations and violence in Seattle, Olympia and Portland may concern people and turn them to candidates like Loren Culp, the Republic police chief who came in second to Inslee in the primary.
There is also the presidential election that could be a driving factor, even though the governor’s race topped Tuesday’s ticket.
“People are paying attention, and more things are going on,” King said. “If it isn’t Biden, it’s Trump. And if it’s not Trump, it’s Biden. It’s kept people involved, particularly on our side of the state.”
Manjarrez said the increased participation illustrates the potential for eastern conservatives to overcome westside Democratic votes to remove Inslee.
In unofficial tallies, the 15 candidates identifying as Republicans received 45.05% to Inslee’s 50.33%. Within Yakima County, the Republican candidates received 66.11% of the votes, compared to Inslee’s 29.04%.
But Culp came in second to Inslee with 28.19% in unofficial Yakima County results, which Whitmore said was going to make the governor’s race interesting. She attributed it to the fact that Inslee was facing multiple challengers.
Garcia was third in the county race, with 16.96% of the votes cast.
Manjarrez doesn’t doubt that Republican voters will rally behind Culp as the party’s standard bearer. She said the Republican gubernatorial candidates pledged to support whomever won the state primary.
She said Inslee’s failed presidential bid, the issue with fraud at the state Employment Security Department, his closing the state’s economy to slow COVID-19 and his ongoing opposition to President Donald Trump make him vulnerable this year.
But Whitmore believes that some of those same factors, such as how Trump’s election polarized the nation, have energized young Democratic voters.
“Young people are willing to go out and join protests and demonstrations, even though we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Whitmore said.
While people are feeling isolated, younger people realize their voices can be heard, and the ballot box is one of the places that can happen, Whitmore said.
She said as more people register to vote, the Republican majority will erode, but that is going to be a long game.
“It’s still going to be a long haul to get closer to that 50 percent for Democrats in Yakima County, and Republicans are seeing a little boost in their numbers,” Whitmore said.
In the contested races on Yakima County’s ballot, only one does not have a Democratic challenger, with Republican challenger Amanda McKinney facing Vicki Baker, also a Republican, for the county commission.