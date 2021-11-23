The Yakima County elections office will begin a manual recount Dec. 6 for at least two election contests, the canvassing board decided Tuesday.
The county commissioner race and a Toppenish school board race both qualified for an automatic recount, meaning the difference in votes cast for each candidate is 0.5% or less.
The final election results, certified by the board Tuesday, narrowed Commissioner LaDon Linde’s lead over challenger Autumn Torres to 65 votes in a race that saw 38,634 votes cast. There were 771 write-ins.
Linde received 18,964 votes to Torres’ 18,899, a difference of 0.17% that triggers an automatic recount.
Linde attended the Tuesday election certification meeting. He thanked voters for their support.
“It’s been a hard-fought campaign, and I am grateful to be in this position today,” Linde said.
Torres could not immediately be reached for comment.
Both candidates are Republican. All three commissioner seats will be up for election again in 2022 after a lawsuit alleged violations of the Voting Rights Act.
Other races
A school board race between Rita Ortiz and John Ramos in Toppenish also qualified for an automatic recount. The difference was 0.1%, with Ramos winning 527 votes to Ortiz’s 526.
Meanwhile, a Granger City Council candidate is considering requesting a recount, Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said.
Granger candidates Ryan Stonemetz and Silvia Zarate are separated by just one vote, a difference that doesn’t meet the automatic recount threshold because of the number of votes cast. Stonemetz had 95 votes to Zarate’s 94, a difference of 0.53%.
A candidate or any group of five or more voters can request a recount for a race that doesn’t meet the 0.5% threshold. The person requesting the job has to pay 25 cents per ballot.
Fisher said the candidate would have two business days to request a recount and pay a deposit.
By law, a mandatory machine recount is required when there are fewer than 2,000 votes and less than a 0.5% difference separating the two candidates. A hand recount is required when there are fewer than 150 votes and less than a 0.25% difference between the candidates.
The Yakima County elections office performs all recounts by hand, and the process will likely take more than a week, Fisher said. A team of eight to 10 trained election employees will perform the recount, she said.
Certification
The final count included 40,843 ballots for a turnout rate of 32.07%. The number is on par with past elections that had similar races on the ballot, Fisher said.
The board rejected 59 ballots for signature issues, including 20 that had a mismatched signature and 39 that were unsigned, Fisher said. The board also rejected 354 ballots that were postmarked after 8 p.m. on Election Day, she said.
The canvassing board includes Auditor Charles Ross, Prosecutor Joseph Brusic and Commissioner Ron Anderson. Jennifer Richter, a manager in the elections office, attended Tuesday’s meeting in place of Ross.
Editor's note: This story and headline were fixed to correct the vote split between LaDon Linde and Autumn Torres.
