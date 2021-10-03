Earlier this year, the Yakima City Council unanimously supported a proposal that would remove a council member for failing to attend meetings. Now, the issue is in the hands of voters.
The proposal is one of three city charter amendments on the 2021 general election ballot.
The amendment is aimed at council member Jason White, who missed more than a year’s worth of meetings from June 2020 to July 2021. During his absence, he continued to collect the monthly city stipend of $1,075.
At his first meeting back, White supported adding the charter amendment to the ballot. Since the meeting on July 6, he has attended two regular meetings and missed three consecutive regular meetings.
The amendment would allow the City Council to declare a seat vacant if a council member fails to attend three consecutive regular meetings or six or more regular meetings in a calendar year without being excused.
The remaining council members would select and approve a qualified person from the appropriate district to temporarily fill the vacant seat until the next general election, the proposed amendment says. At the next general election, a person would be elected to serve the remainder of the term or the next full term, it says.
State law allows local councils to impose penalties for absences. Currently, there is no attendance requirement for Yakima City Council members.
Yakima residents Daylene Ackerman and Janet Sedy object to the idea that the seat would temporarily be filled by someone chosen by the remaining council members, they said in a statement against the amendment.
“This would cancel out the vote of the people living in the removed member’s district,” Ackerman and Sedy said in the statement.
They argued that voters should be the ones to decide who represents the district by voting a member out of office or through a recall process. Ackerman and Sedy said a fine, not removal, would be appropriate to compel council members to attend meetings.
Yakima residents G. David Lambertson and Derek Lape, who gave a statement supporting the amendment, said voter representation is the premise of the requirement. The change would let the council discipline members who willfully choose to not attend meetings, they said.
“Though vacancies will be filled by a vote of the council, this will fulfill representation of voters until the people reelect,” Lambertson and Lape said.
Voters can vote yes to approve the City Council attendance requirement or vote no to reject it.
Revising the charter
A second proposition on the ballot would update parts of the City Charter and make it consistent with state law.
It would change sections involving special meetings, purchase of supplies, appropriations, charter amendments and civil service.
The proposal would include the following changes:
- Special meetings would be called at the request of the mayor or a majority of the council upon written request, no longer allowing just two members to request a special meeting.
- No final disposition would be taken by the council at a special meeting for any subjects except the subjects stated in the meeting notice, removing the possibility for members to consent to considering an additional subject.
- Residents, not specifically citizens, would be able to be heard at meetings.
- A unanimous vote of the council members present at the meeting, not a unanimous vote of all council members, would be required to pass emergency ordinances.
- An increase in the monetary limit for purchase of supplies would require a two-thirds majority of council members present at the meeting, not a two-thirds majority of all council members.
- Proposed charter amendments, not special elections for amending the charter, would be called by the council. The amendments would be submitted to voters at the next general municipal election.
- A qualified candidate for a civil service position would not be discriminated against because of their sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, mental or physical disability or military status. These protections are added in addition to current protections: race, color, religion, national origin, political affiliation or belief.
Yakima residents Ackerman and Sedy gave a statement opposing the amendment. The two said the changes allow fewer council members to vote on and pass proposed ordinances. Ackerman and Sedy also opposed the language change from “citizen” to “resident” regarding public input.
No statement of support for this charter amendment was submitted by volunteers.
Voters can vote yes to approve the changes or vote no to reject the changes.
Ban on local income tax
A third proposition would ban the City Council from imposing a local income tax in Yakima.
The City Charter currently allows any tax to be passed with a supermajority approval by five council members.
The amendment would prohibit the council from imposing an income tax on wages, salaries, investments or the sale of goods or services, the amendment says. It would not prohibit the council from enacting a local tax on real or personal property or a tax increase through a levy lid lift.
Yakima residents Bruce Smith, Chris Corry and Lambertson gave a statement supporting the amendment. The statement said the change would prevent a local income tax from being imposed in Yakima. The statement said an income tax is being considered in Olympia and a similar tax may be considered in other cities in Washington in the future.
Volunteers did not provide a statement against the amendment.
Voters can vote yes to prohibit a local income tax being imposed in the future or vote no to leave the council's tax limitations unchanged.
