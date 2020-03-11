The latest ballot count in Yakima County’s Democratic primary had Bernie Sanders in the lead with 5,330 votes, or 33.6% of the total, followed by Joe Biden with 4,803 votes, or 30%. Mike Bloomberg had 2,664 votes, or 16%, and Elizabeth Warren had 1,159 votes, or 7.3%.
Donald Trump had 20,383 votes, or 99% of the total, among Republican voters. Additional ballots will be counted Thursday.
Biden took the lead over Sanders statewide Wednesday after additional results in the vote-by-mail state posted. Biden led by about 15,000 votes after more than 1.6 million votes were counted.
Results could continue to change as ballots dropped in drop boxes Tuesday or those which may still be in the mail arrive at elections offices and are processed.