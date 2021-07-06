+3

Sam Johnson Age: 28 Occupation: Financial examiner with state Department of Financial Institutions Education: Master's of business administration with a finance specialization from Washington State University Community service: Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board, New Leaders Yakima County board, advisory board of Skookum Kids foster care placement charity Previous elected office: None

Matt Brown Age: 32 Occupation: Operations pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church; owner of Foresight Productions, video production company Education: Some Yakima Valley College classes Community service: Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center video program advisory board, creator of the Facebook group Accurate COVID-19 Reporting in the Yakima Valley, volunteer at Yakima Foursquare Church, Yakima County Republican Party state committeeman Previous elected office: None

Lisa Wallace Age: 46 Occupation: Co-owner of Peak Performance Sports and Spine, co-owner of Lisa Wallace Consulting Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology from Washington State University Community service: Founding member of Voices For Children, foster child advocacy group; Junior League of Yakima past president; Camp Fire children's organization board; vice chair Yakima Planning Commission Previous elected office: None

Garth McKinney Age: 27 Occupation: President of Maher Property Management Education: West Valley High School Community service: Previous elected office: Republican Precinct Committee Officer, Yakima Also of note: He has drawn criticism in the past for his role as first lieutenant commander of the Pacific Northwest Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a position in which he regularly defended the controversial Jefferson Davis Park outside of Ridgefield.