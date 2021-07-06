It’s a four-way race for the Yakima City Council District 6 seat held by Brad Hill, who is not seeking reelection.
Three of the four candidates — Sam Johnson, Matt Brown and Lisa Wallace — answered our questions for this story. Garth McKinney did not respond to messages seeking an interview.
The election comes at a time when the city is dealing with a spate of gang-related violence, a long-awaited economic reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic and a worsening housing shortage across all segments of the community, but especially those in low-income brackets.
The top two vote-getters in the August primary will advance to the November general election. The winner will be elected to a four-year term representing the 6th District, which covers much of northwest Yakima. Yakima City Council elections are nonpartisan.
It is a race that’s drawn the interest of political donors. According to the state Public Disclosure Commission, Wallace has raised the most campaign money as July 2 with $27,930. Brown was next with $17,490. Johnson had raised $2,992. McKinney, who chose the PDC’s mini-reporting option, meaning he planned to raise less than $5,000, is not required to report his fundraising efforts.
Wallace, who had a long career in child welfare and juvenile justice including as Yakima County Juvenile Court manager, runs a physical therapy business with her husband. Johnson, who works as a state financial regulator, had a previous career in local credit unions. Brown, who has been in the public eye since launching a Facebook page where he posted Yakima Health District COVID-19 statistics, is a pastor and owner of a video production company. McKinney is a property manager.
McKinney is awaiting trial, scheduled for January, on two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of third-degree malicious mischief. The charges stem from a March incident in which police say McKinney smashed a window and pointed a pistol at the parents of his child’s mother. He has pleaded not guilty.
Q: What should the city do about gang violence?
Sam Johnson
“What we really need to be doing is working with the affected communities, the areas where this is happening, finding those involved in gangs and determining how they got involved in gangs,” Johnson said.
Then the city needs to develop a culturally appropriate, data-driven plan with law enforcement in a supporting role, he said. As for where the money would come from, that’s where his experience in the financial sector could be an asset. The idea is examine how each expense correlates with city goals.
“We would find the wasteful spending, that I think we all know is there, and reallocate it.”
Matt Brown
The knowledge exists in this community, Brown said. It’s a matter of putting it to use and recognizing that prevention efforts are more cost-effective than dealing with the consequences.
“We have local area experts who have successfully made a dent in gang violence. It begins with gang prevention and continued steadfast support of our local police,” Brown said. “I am working with them to craft and implement that plan in Yakima.”
“Everything starts with gang prevention. So from an early age we need to be working with our schools and helping our youth have things to do and being able to recognize when they might be targeted by a gang to join a gang.”
Lisa Wallace
“We need to start having a conversation about how this is a community-based problem, not a ‘them’ problem,” said Wallace, who said her experience in juvenile justice has given her perspective on the issue.
Schools, parents, faith-based organizations and youth-services agencies need to be involved, not just law enforcement,” she said.
“I’m 100% in favor of adequate funding for the police force, but we’re never going to hire enough officers to end it.”
Wallace also suggested that creative, community-based solutions such as the Homeboy Industries program created by Father Greg Boyle in Southern California, could work here.
“People who feel connected to their community don’t harm one another.”
Q: What role should the city play in helping small businesses recover in the aftermath of COVID?
Brown
“In my mind, the city government should be removing barriers for small business right now, in a time when they have been hurt by constant policies placed on them,” Brown said.
That means streamlining things like business permits, he said.
“We need to remove regulatory barriers, as in permits — things that don’t make common sense for our small businesses.”
It also means assisting existing businesses trying to access state and federal recovery funds and programs, Brown said.
“They shouldn’t have to be their own advocates. We should help them.”
Wallace
The city erred when it folded its Economic Development Department into the broader Community Development Department, Wallace said. Economic development should be enough of a focus to merit its own department, she said.
“We need to restart the Economic Development Department,” she said. “Yakima is not a tiny little town; it is a midsize city.”
As for what the city can do specifically in a post-COVID context, part of the solution is finding ways to ease regulatory burdens, Wallace said.
“People with entrepreneurial spirit are pretty extraordinary, and they should feel good about where they are.”
Johnson
“Small businesses — and business in general — are the lifeblood of Yakima,” Johnson said.
The city needs to do whatever it can to remove barriers to business success, whether that means providing assistance with things like state and federal grants or streamlining permitting processes. The former is something Johnson has done as a board member of the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The latter requires balancing the needs of business with the needs to protect the public good via regulation, something Johnson said has been part of his job for years.
“We need to make sure the hoops aren’t there just because they’ve always been there.”
Q: The city’s Housing Action Plan has identified a need for more affordable housing. How can the city accomplish this goal?
Wallace
Via her role on the city’s Planning Commission, to which she was appointed last year, Wallace has become familiar with the Housing Action Plan.
“I’m really proud of it,” she said. “It’s a quality product.”
The plan doesn’t deal only with affordable housing, Wallace emphasized.
“We’re having housing issues across the board. This is a problem for all of us to think about.”
In keeping with the plan, the solution must be multi-faceted. That means creative housing options such as tiny homes and accessory dwelling units as well as multifamily buildings.
“The Housing Action Plan has so many opportunities to make small, concrete, results-based changes that could increase the number of developments each year.”
Johnson
“Affordable housing is definitely an issue, and making it more accessible is something Yakima has to focus on in years to come,” Johnson said.
That means listening to existing organizations about what they need from the city.
“I don’t have all the answers to every problem in Yakima,” he said. “I have ideas, but I know our community has those answers.”
Johnson praised the Housing Action Plan as a good framework from which to work.
“We’re making good progress, and taking good steps. We need to continue to make sure we have a City Council willing to do the work.”
Brown
Brown said the plan is something he’ll have to study further before offering specific opinions about it.
“I would need to know whether it hurts local landlords or owners of apartment complexes,” he said.
Nevertheless, he recognizes the city’s need for affordable housing. His questions, starting with where the money for such efforts would come from, are primarily concerned with making sure any affordable housing projects would be properly located.
It shouldn’t happen downtown, he said.
“In my mind that’s not the place we should be trying to put affordable housing.”
Q: What other priorities would you have as a council member?
Johnson
Johnson pledged to work toward City Council transparency and accessibility. He would like to make it easier for people to attend council meetings, either in person via dedicated bus routes or digitally via streaming. And he would prioritize making himself available to constituents, both informally and via regular townhall-style meetings, he said.
Also, he would “immediately propose a charter amendment to allow the council to declare a seat vacant if a member is missing meetings with unexcused absences,” something that’s been an issue since June 2020, when Council Member Jason White stopped attending meetings.
Brown
“The biggest one for me is infrastructure and roads,” Brown said. “Our roads are falling apart. They constantly fall apart, and as we move forward to the future we need a long-term plan.”
Whatever that long-term plan is, he doesn’t want it funded with long-term bonds.
“The roads should outlast the bonds.”
Wallace
The primary role of city government is constituent service, Wallace said. That means being available to the public and advocating on its behalf, usually in ways that have nothing to do with politics, she said.
“City government has a really important role in day-to-day life, and it has very little to do with inflammatory national politics. I don’t think there’s anything political about potholes or ensuring development isn’t bogged down in permitting.”