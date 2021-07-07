Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde and his challenger, Autumn Torres, say getting the county fully reopened is a priority now that COVID-19 vaccinations are readily available.
Both Republicans are vying for District 3, which covers the eastern portion of the county. The district includes much of east Yakima, Terrace Heights and swath of the Lower Valley that’s east of the Yakima River and extends below Mabton and Grandview.
Only voters living within District 3 participate in the primary election. That changes in the general election, when the position becomes at-large and is subject to a countywide vote. The primary won’t serve as an elimination round in this race because there are only two candidates.
Commissioners serve full time, four-year terms and are paid $110,268 annually. They oversee the daily operations of the county, including a $70 million general fund that’s part of an annual $271 million overall operating budget.
County government is composed of many entities, including roads, the Department of Corrections, District and Superior courts as well as the offices of the auditor, treasurer, sheriff, prosecutor and assigned counsel.
Commissioners also serve on the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health, which helps devise and guide public health policy.
There are several issues facing the county. There are budget problems stemming from the pandemic. Corrections has endured deep cuts — about $7 million worth — when other cities and counties stopped sending inmates here to be housed under contracts.
Those revenue losses led to more than 30 layoffs in corrections last year and forced the county to tap reserves by about $1.5 million to produce a balanced budget.
Meanwhile, the county has been working on the best way to assist those experiencing homelessness, and gang violence persists.
Linde, 60, previously served as the director of medical staff services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Before that, he was a longtime Lower Valley dairyman.
Torres, 44, runs a general contracting business with her husband and also works as the human resource director and performs other office duties at her father’s fertilizer company — Husch & Husch — in Harrah.
Both Torres and Linde were among the Republican Party’s top three nominees to fill a vacancy on the commission left by Norm Childress, who died unexpectedly of pancreatic cancer last September.
Commissioner Ron Anderson and former Commissioner Vicki Baker appointed Linde over Torres and longtime Sunnyside City Councilman Jim Restucci.
Post pandemic
Linde said his first objective would be to pressure Gov. Jay Inslee — whether it be through local proclamations, letters or discussions — to lift all proclamations concerning the pandemic so businesses, churches, schools and churches can function as they did before the pandemic.
So far, businesses have mostly returned to normal operations, but masks are still required in some settings such as schools and health care facilities. Unvaccinated people are still required to mask up.
“We’ve seen some (proclamations lifted) but there’s still lots more to do,” Linde said, adding that he wants masking requirements fully removed.
Torres said full reopening would be her priority as well.
“Helping businesses mitigate the effects of the shutdown and closures,” she said. “Giving people hope that Yakima County has a good future ahead of us.”
Eviction moratorium
Service providers fear there will be a significant spike in homelessness when the statewide moratorium on evictions is lifted.
Linde said the moratorium needs to be lifted.
The county has received lots of money in rental assistance, shelter capacity has been increased and unemployment has dropped to 5.2% statewide, he said.
“So, most people should have the ability to pay their rent,” he said. “We need to restore property rights to our landlords and due process to the landlord-tenant relationship.”
Linde said not all landlords are rich here. “We have many landlords that just have one or two properties they rent,” he said.
The county has received $2.8 million in rental assistance related to COVID-19, said Esther Magasis, county director of Human Services.
The unemployment rate in Yakima County was 6.6% in May, compared to 12.3% in May 2020, according to the state Employment Security Department.
Torres agrees the moratorium should be lifted, saying it’s been hard on property owners as well as renters.
“I think that sitting down at the table with service providers to come up with plans to deal with the probability of an increase in homeless families is a good idea,” she said. “Recently I was able to tour Camp Hope and learned so much about the homelessness issue.”
The county recently helped Camp Hope — a homeless encampment in east Yakima — acquire two portable buildings to use as family and youth and young adult shelters.
“I will be continuing to research and learn more from the service care providers, church leaders and others who are taking the lead in caring for the homeless in Yakima,” Torres said.
County jail
Linde said reestablishing contracts with other communities to house their inmates here will be vital in returning revenue to corrections, which saw its more than $32 million annual operating budget shrink to about $26 million this year.
Linde said he supports seeking federal and state inmate contracts as well. Former longtime corrections Director Ed Campbell was known for securing such contracts. He retired earlier this year.
Linde said he’s confident in interim Director Jeremy Welch, also a longtime jail administrator.
“Time will tell. It’s an ongoing process,” Linde said.
Torres said she has yet to peer into the county operations, but plans to meet with department heads to learn more about their needs and how that compares to current budget figures.
She said the county needs to develop a backup plan looking three to five years out in the event jail contracts do not rebound.
“We must plan for the future so we aren’t caught unprepared,” she said. “Public safety should be a top priority. With the large budget shortfall, we will have to make some hard decisions and figure out ways to keep our Department of Corrections running well.”