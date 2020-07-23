Primary election coverage

This is the second in a two-part series on candidates running for the 4th District U.S. House seat representing Central Washington in Congress.

Find additional primary coverage online at yakimaherald.com, including a look at the Yakima County District 1 commissioner race, a Sunnyside sales tax proposal for roads and the 14th District state House seat. Races involving statewide elected officials also are posted online, such as the state auditor, schools chief and insurance commissioner.

Washington has a top-two primary, meaning the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November. For that reason, the Yakima Herald-Republic’s primary coverage is focused on races with three or more candidates, with more to follow later.

Washington residents vote by mail and ballots are due Aug. 4. Contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office for help registering to vote and getting a ballot. The phone number is 509-574-1340.