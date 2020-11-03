Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse will serve a fourth term representing Central Washington in Congress.
Initial results Tuesday night showed Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, was leading Democrat challenger Doug McKinley with 65% of the votes, or 126,355 votes to McKinley’s 67,588 votes, or 34.8%.
The 4th Congressional District spans eight counties: Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Adams, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan.
In Yakima County, Newhouse was leading with 59.16% of the votes, or 24,875 votes to McKinley’s 17,108 votes, or 40.69%.
Newhouse was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014. In a conference call with reporters Tuesday night, he said he felt good about how the results were trending.
“I’m grateful to the voters of the 4th Congressional District who put their confidence in me,” he said.
McKinley, a Richland attorney, could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.
During the campaign, Newhouse has touted his record of successful legislation and bipartisanship. His immigration bill, the Farm Worker Modernization Act, emerged from a coalition of Republicans and Democrats legislators, farmworker advocates and agriculture industry officials.
Newhouse said Tuesday that his priority will be responding to all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly health wise, with our economy, getting schools back in session, churches — every part of our life and culture that has been impacted by the pandemic,” Newhouse said. “That should be or primary focus, certainly as we move into the next few months and into the next session of Congress.”
Newhouse said Tuesday his other priorities included immigration reform, especially related to agricultural workers, and maintaining support for hydroelectric power and water storage.
McKinley campaigned on progressive ideals, including economic policies to help the middle class. McKinley also heavily criticized President Donald Trump, calling his presidency a “catastrophe” in a previous story.
In contrast, Newhouse has generally supported Trump, but isn’t always in line with the administration in all issues. He’s supported legislation that would serve as a replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.